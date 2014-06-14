Preview: Royals at White Sox

The red-hot Kansas City Royals look to record their sixth consecutive victory when they visit the Chicago White Sox on Saturday in the second contest of a three-game set. The streaking Royals are in second place in the American League Central and are within 1 1/2 games of the struggling Detroit Tigers. Chicago has lost consecutive games to drop two games below .500 and is 2-2 midway through an eight-game homestand.

Kansas City’s offense and pitching has been clicking at the same time and the Royals have outscored their opponents 30-13 during the winning streak. Kansas City had five runs and six hits in the first inning of Friday’s 7-2 victory as Billy Butler, Lorenzo Cain and Eric Hosmer each drove in two runs. White Sox center field Adam Eaton reached base five times on two hits and three walks in the opener and is 10-for-32 with six walks over the last eight games.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Danny Duffy (3-5, 3.26 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Hector Noesi (2-4, 5.40)

Duffy took a no-decision against the New York Yankees in his last turn when he gave up three runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He has just win over his last four starts and that came when he blanked St. Louis on one hit over six innings June 2. Duffy is 1-0 with a 2.35 ERA in two career outings against Chicago.

Noesi was winless before prevailing in each of his last two starts. He gave up one run and five hits in six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 3 and then beat Detroit while allowing four runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. Noesi has allowed one run in three of his last seven outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals SS Alcides Escobar, who has an 11-game hitting streak, left Friday’s contest with a calf cramp and is day-to-day.

2. The White Sox were hitless in nine at-bats with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 in the opener.

3. Hosmer has eight RBIs over the last nine games, while also hitting two of his three homers during the stretch.

PREDICTION: White Sox 7, Royals 6