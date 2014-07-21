Preview: Royals at White Sox

The Kansas City Royals looked primed to make a run at the beginning of the month but have since fallen back to the pack in the American League. The Royals will attempt to pick things back up when they visit the Chicago White Sox for the opener of a three-game series on Monday. Kansas City was five games over .500 and in contention for a wild-card slot in the AL on July 4 but has since dropped four straight and nine of 12.

The White Sox are further off the pace at 47-52 but are 26-22 at home and began the second half by taking two of three from the Houston Astros. The Royals totaled five runs in three games at Boston over the weekend and are averaging 2.8 runs over the last 12 contests. Kansas City has an opportunity to do some damage within the division with 10 straight against AL Central opponents, including the final seven at home after wrapping up the road trip in Chicago.

TV: FSN Kansas City, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Jeremy Guthrie (5-8, 4.56 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Chris Sale (8-1, 2.08)

Guthrie was lit up for eight runs in four innings against Detroit on July 10 and allowed a total of 14 runs and 19 hits in eight innings over his last two turns. The Oregon native has surrendered 130 hits and 18 home runs in 120 1/3 total innings this season. Guthrie picked up a win at Chicago on June 13, yielding two runs and six hits while walking four and striking out nine in 5 2/3 innings.

Sale got a nice long rest and will make his first start in 11 days while attempting to post his seventh straight quality start. The 25-year-old, who worked an inning for the American League in the All-Star Game on Tuesday, surrendered a total of two runs while striking out 18 and did not issue a walk over 16 2/3 innings in his final two starts before the break. Sale pitched eight scoreless innings to earn a win at Kansas City on April 6, scattering four hits and striking out six.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals 1B Eric Hosmer has hit safely in a career-best 16 straight games.

2. Chicago RHP Matt Lindstrom (left ankle) will throw another bullpen session on Monday and could begin a rehab assignment later in the week.

3. Kansas City C Salvador Perez (groin) sat out Sunday’s game and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Royals 1