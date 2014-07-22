Preview: Royals at White Sox

The Kansas City Royals came into July as one of the teams to watch in the American League wild-card race but have since fallen on hard times. The Royals attempt to snap a four-game slide when they visit the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday for the middle contest of their three-game series. Kansas City was five games over .500 after a win on July 4 but has dropped 10 of 13 since to fall two games below the break-even mark.

The White Sox are playing better since the All-Star break, winning for the third time in four games with Monday’s 3-1 series-opening triumph. The positive signs for Chicago have come from the bullpen, which held a lead for Chris Sale on Monday after maintaining a pair of one-run wins to begin the season’s second half. The Royals’ problem is on the offensive side, where they have managed a total of six runs in four games since the break and are averaging fewer than three in their last 13 contests.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN (Kansas City), CSN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Bruce Chen (1-2, 6.46 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Scott Carroll (4-5, 4.19)

Chen has yet to record a win in three appearances since rejoining the team late last month but was solid against Detroit in the final game before the break, allowing two runs in 5 1/3 innings. The veteran is holding down the rotation spot for left-hander Jason Vargas (appendectomy), who is getting close to beginning a rehab assignment. Chen made his best start of the season against Chicago on April 5, when he allowed one run and struck out seven in 6 1/3 frames.

Carroll left his last start after five scoreless innings with a stiff back but has received nine days of rest and should be ready to go. The 29-year-old has surrendered three hits in 11 2/3 scoreless frames over his last two outings – both victories. Carroll was knocked around for a total of seven runs – six earned – and 12 hits over seven innings in two career appearances against Kansas City.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals 1B Eric Hosmer (bruised right hand) was given Monday night off and is day-to-day.

2. White Sox 1B Jose Abreu has hit safely in 12 straight games and 30 of his last 31.

3. Chicago pitching coach Don Cooper has missed two games with vertigo and could sit out a few more.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Royals 3