Preview: Royals at White Sox

The Kansas City Royals are hoping a one-night offensive surge leads the way to a sustained stretch of decent play. The Royals attempt to string two wins together when they visit the Chicago White Sox for the rubber match of their three-game series on Wednesday. Kansas City managed six runs while losing its first four games after the All-Star break but broke out in a 7-1 triumph on Tuesday as Mike Moustakas inched his batting average toward .200.

Moustakas homered twice to boost his average to .198 as Kansas City (49-50) moved within a game of .500 and improved to 10-18 since June 18. The White Sox are 3-2 since the break, with the three wins coming when the pitching staff has been able to hold the opponent to three or fewer runs. Chicago’s offense needs to do its part as well, as the lineup stranded 10 baserunners on Tuesday while going 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH James Shields (9-5, 3.70 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Jose Quintana (5-7, 3.26)

Shields got the first start after the All-Star break and struggled at Boston, allowing four runs - three earned - and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. The veteran did not factor in the decision and is 1-2 in his last six outings. Shields was reached for 10 hits in six frames at Chicago on June 15 but limited the damage to three runs to earn the win.

Quintana is winless in his last three turns despite allowing three or fewer runs in each. The Colombian surrendered two runs and three hits while striking out eight over five innings on Friday but did not factor in the decision. The last time Quintana allowed more than three runs was against Kansas City on June 13, when he was rocked for six runs on eight hits in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox rookie 1B Jose Abreu (back stiffness) was held out Tuesday and is day-to-day.

2. Kansas City 1B Eric Hosmer (bruised hand) missed the first two games of the series and is not expected to play Wednesday.

3. There is no timetable for the return of Chicago pitching coach Don Cooper (vertigo), who has sat out the last three games.

PREDICTION: White Sox 4, Royals 2