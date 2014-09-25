Preview: Royals at White Sox

The Kansas City Royals face an uphill climb to win a division title but they remain in the driver’s seat to secure their first postseason berth in 29 years. The Royals trail first-place Detroit by two games in the American League Central entering a season-ending four-game series at the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night. Kansas City remains tied with Oakland for the two wild cards and leads Seattle by three games in its bid to reach the playoffs for the first time since 1985.

If Seattle loses its afternoon game in Toronto on Thursday, the Royals could take the field in the series opener knowing a victory could punch their ticket to the postseason. Kansas City will send 14-game winner James Shields to the mound, hoping he lives up to his moniker of “Big Game James” as the team looks to build on a stellar 44-33 record away from home. Kansas City has won eight of the last 10 meetings, holding Chicago to three runs or fewer on nine occasions.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH James Shields (14-8, 3.18 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Jose Quintana (9-10, 3.22)

Shields saw his unbeaten string end at four starts when he was touched for three runs over 6 2/3 innings versus Detroit on Saturday. He earned a no-decision against the White Sox in his previous outing, giving up three runs and 10 hits following a mesmerizing three-start span in which he yielded one run over 22 1/3 innings. Shortstop Alexei Ramirez has been a nemesis for Shields, going 23-for-55 with two homers against him.

Quintana endured an ugly four-start winless drought last month, allowing at least four runs in each outing, but has rebounded to go 3-0 over his last four turns while surrendering a total of five earned runs. The 25-year-old Colombian permitted three runs (one earned) over 7 1/3 innings at Tampa Bay on Friday after striking out 13 in seven innings of one-run ball in his previous outing. He is 0-5 with a 4.20 ERA in 11 starts versus the Royals.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals DH Billy Butler is 7-for-16 with four RBIs in his last four games.

2. White Sox CF Adam Eaton is 3-for-19 since going 7-for-10 in back-to-back games against Kansas City on Sept. 15-16.

3. Royals 3B Mike Moustakas is 2-for-22 without an extra-base hit or RBI in his last seven.

PREDICTION: White Sox 4, Royals 3