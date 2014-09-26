Preview: Royals at White Sox

The Kansas City Royals’ magic number resides at one to clinch a playoff berth - and should that happen, it will mark the first time that the team has advanced to baseball’s second season since “Back to the Future” was No. 1 at the box office. Back to the present, the Royals will look to celebrate for the first time since 1985 when they play the second contest of a four-game series versus the host Chicago White Sox on Friday. Kansas City, which trails American League Central-leading Detroit by two games, is clinging to the top wild-card spot - one game ahead of Oakland while a loss by Seattle will clinch a postseason berth for the Royals.

Eric Hosmer continued his torrid stretch with three hits in Thursday’s 6-3 triumph to improve to 13-for-29 with five RBIs and four runs scored in the last seven games. Lorenzo Cain wasn’t too shabby in the series opener, collecting four hits and scoring twice as Kansas City claimed its ninth win in the last 11 meetings with Chicago. Cain is 13-for-29 with five runs scored during his seven-game hitting streak.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, WCIU (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Jeremy Guthrie (12-11, 4.28 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Hector Noesi (8-11, 4.76)

Guthrie won his second straight start after allowing two runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings en route to a 5-2 triumph over Detroit on Sunday. The 35-year-old will look to surpass last season’s win total versus the White Sox, against whom he is 2-1 this season. Guthrie dropped his last meeting with Chicago, however, despite permitting three runs on five hits in six innings in a 3-1 setback on July 21.

Noesi suffered his second straight loss after yielding three runs on six hits in as many innings in a 3-1 setback to Tampa Bay on Saturday. The 27-year-old Dominican, who hasn’t won since Aug. 27, was shelled in his last meeting with Kansas City on June 14. Noesi allowed five runs on eight hits and matched his shortest outing of the season as he exited after 3 2/3 innings in a 9-1 loss.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City’s 87 victories this season are its most since it recorded 92 in 1989.

2. Chicago 1B Paul Konerko sat out Thursday, but manager Robin Ventura insisted that the retiring veteran will play in each of the last three contests.

3. Should the Royals lose their remaining games and the Mariners win their final three, the teams would square off on Monday - with the victor seizing the elusive postseason berth.

PREDICTION: Royals 3, White Sox 2