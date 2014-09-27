Preview: Royals at White Sox

While the Kansas City Royals celebrated their first postseason berth since 1985 following a series-opening victory, the host Chicago White Sox will be in full party-mode as they observe Paul Konerko Day prior to Saturday’s game. The team is expected to honor the retiring captain’s storied career, which has spanned 16 seasons in Chicago. White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf admitted that the team will retire Konerko’s No. 14, but did not divulge the day - although a space exists between Luis Aparicio’s No. 11 and Ted Lyons’ No. 16.

Kansas City clinched a spot in baseball’s second season for the first time since the franchise won the World Series during the Ronald Reagan Administration. The present-day Royals still have a bit of work to do if they wish to win the American League Central title. Kansas City, which has won five of its last six, resides one game behind first-place Detroit - although it enjoys a one-game edge over Oakland to host a potential wild-card game.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Danny Duffy (9-11, 2.32 ERA) vs. White Sox LH John Danks (10-11, 4.82)

Duffy improved to 4-1 in his last eight outings after scattering six hits over as many scoreless innings en route to a 2-0 triumph versus Cleveland on Monday. The 25-year-old showed no ill effects of the shoulder inflammation that sidelined him since earlier in the month. Duffy was dominant in his last meeting with the White Sox, yielding just five hits over seven scoreless innings and striking out a season-high nine in a 9-1 win on June 14.

Danks won his last outing for his first victory since July 25, and also owns an impressive 6-0 career mark versus Kansas City. The 29-year-old settled for a no-decision in his last meeting with the Royals despite scattering two hits over six scoreless innings on Sept. 15. Danks did struggle with his control, issuing four walks to increase his total to a gaudy 72 this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City CF Lorenzo Cain is 14-for-33 with six runs scored during his eight-game hitting streak.

2. Chicago OF Avisail Garcia is expected to play on Saturday after sitting out the series opener with a stiff lower back.

3. Royals RF Nori Aoki has recorded one hit in each of his last six contests and has 19 in his last 11 games.

PREDICTION: White Sox 3, Royals 2