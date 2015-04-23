Preview: Royals at White Sox

Chris Sale attempts to win his third consecutive start when the Chicago White Sox host the Kansas City Royals in Thursday’s opener of a four-game series. Sale allowed three runs in his two victories and will oppose Kansas City fireballer Yordano Ventura in the opener.

Ventura was ejected from his last outing for hitting Oakland’s Brett Lawrie with a pitch in what was a contentious series. The Royals are tied with the Detroit Tigers for the best record in the American League, but they fell 3-0 to the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. The White Sox rolled to a 6-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday for only their second road win in eight attempts. Kansas City outscored Chicago 21-7 while rolling to a three-game sweep to open the season.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Kansas City, CSN Chicago Plus

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Yordano Ventura (2-1, 4.80 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Chris Sale (2-0, 2.25)

Ventura won his first two starts of the season before being roughed up by Oakland in his last turn. He gave up five runs and four hits in 3 1/3 innings against the Athletics after allowing three total runs in his first two outings. Ventura is 2-2 with a 4.67 ERA in six career starts against Chicago.

Sale’s season got off to a late start due to a broken foot but he has been on the mark in his two outings. He has struck out 14 batters in 12 innings while allowing nine hits and two walks. Sale is 7-8 with a 2.68 ERA in 24 career appearances (13 starts) against the Royals.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals 2B Omar Infante (groin) could return after missing three straight games.

2. Chicago 1B Jose Abreu is 9-for-21 with three homers and 10 RBIs over the past five games.

3. Kansas City SS Alcides Escobar is batting .400 in 45 career at-bats against Sale, while RF Lorenzo Cain is hitting .351 with two homers in 37 at-bats.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, White Sox 2