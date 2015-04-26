Preview: Royals at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals were unable to resolve anything Friday night due to a disruption from Mother Nature - and Saturday’s action did not fare any better. After they complete a suspended game Sunday afternoon, the teams will take the field for the final contest of their four-game set in Chicago.

The White Sox and Royals were tied at 2 heading into the ninth inning Friday when rain forced the suspension of the game, although the scheduled resumption of that contest - as well as Saturday’s regularly scheduled game, were both washed away due to more rain. Once Friday’s contest is resolved Sunday, Edinson Volquez and John Danks will take the mound for their respective teams. The matchup is a rematch from April 9, when Volquez limited Chicago to one run over eight innings in a 4-1 victory. One of Volquez’s primary concerns Saturday will be Chicago star Jose Abreu, who has hit safely in nine of his last 10 contests and enters with three straight multi-hit games.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Edinson Volquez (2-1, 1.99 ERA) vs. White Sox LH John Danks (0-2, 6.06)

Volquez has logged at least seven innings in all three of his starts for Kansas City, posting 17 strikeouts against only three walks. He yielded one run in seven innings his last time out, earning a win in a 7-1 decision against Minnesota. This is Volquez’s first career start at U.S. Cellular Field, although he has plenty of familiarity with White Sox first baseman Adam LaRoche (6-for-19 with two doubles, one homer and five walks).

Danks has given up at least three runs and worked no more than six innings in all three of his outings. He fell right on each of those numbers in his last start against Cleveland and has made his last two starts against the Indians since yielding four runs in 5 2/3 frames versus Kansas City in his season debut. For his career, Danks is 7-1 with a 2.63 ERA against Kansas City.

WALK-OFFS

1. The only Royals regular with any career success against Danks is 1B Eric Hosmer (8-for-22, .364).

2. White Sox SS Alexei Ramirez still is seeking his first home run of 2015 after hitting 15 a season ago.

3. Kansas City has won eight of the last nine meetings, dating back to last season.

PREDICTION: White Sox 4, Royals 2