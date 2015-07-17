Preview: Royals at White Sox (Game 1)

The Chicago White Sox believe they’re still playoff contenders and they’ll get a chance to prove it when they host the American League Central-leading Kansas City Royals for a doubleheader Friday. The Royals, who own the best record in the AL, hope to pick up where they left off after winning eight of 10 prior to the All-Star break.

Despite being tied for last place in the AL Central, the White Sox view themselves as potential contenders — they’re only 5 1/2 games out of the wild card — after winning nine of 12 going into the break. “We’ve put ourselves in a situation where you have to just continue to play well,” Chicago manager Robin Ventura told the club’s website. “We’re playing better baseball and that’s really where you focus.” Many of Kansas City’s top players didn’t get much of a rest as six Royals made the trip to the All-Star game in Cincinnati, and they begin the second half without All-Star left fielder Alex Gordon, who will miss several weeks with a groin injury. The Royals swept Chicago over three games to begin the season, but the White Sox took two of three when Kansas City visited the Windy City in late April.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Kansas City, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Edinson Volquez (8-4, 3.31 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Jeff Samardzija (6-4, 4.02)

Volquez finished off a strong first half by winning six of his last seven decisions, but he was winless in his last three outings. The 32-year-old has failed to get through the sixth inning in his last three starts, allowing four runs (one earned) in 5 1/3 innings in his last turn against Toronto. Volquez is 1-2 with a 3.44 ERA in three starts against the White Sox with the win coming in his 2015 debut when he allowed one run on four hits over eight strong innings.

Samardzija was inconsistent before the All-Star break but closed the first half on a high note with a four-hit shutout of Toronto on July 9. The 30-year-old has recorded quality starts in five of his last six outings and compiled seven or more strikeouts in four of his last six turns. Samardzija was roughed up by the Royals on Opening Day, allowing five runs over six innings in a 10-1 defeat to fall to 0-3 with a 6.39 ERA all-time against Kansas City.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox RHP Frankie Montas is expected to be added as the team’s 26th man for the doubleheader; the hard-throwing 22-year-old prospect is 2-1 with a 2.47 ERA in 15 starts at Double-A Birmingham.

2. Chicago DH/1B Jose Abreu has hit safely in 13 straight games, the longest active streak in the majors.

3. Kansas City SS Alcides Escobar is batting .405 over a 10-game hitting streak and went 1-for-2 as a starter in the All-Star Game.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, White Sox 3