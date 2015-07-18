Preview: Royals at White Sox

The Kansas City Royals hope to rediscover their offense when they continue a four-game road series against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. The American League Central rivals split a doubleheader Friday, as Kansas City claimed the opener 4-2 before being limited to four hits in a 2-0 defeat in the nightcap.

The Royals lead the season series 5-3 but have been limited to 12 runs in five contests at Chicago. They might not need much offense with right-hander Jeremy Guthrie on the mound at U.S. Cellular Field, where he has allowed three runs or fewer in 10 of his 12 career starts. The White Sox hope to buck their trend of struggling at the plate with left-hander Jose Quintana on the mound, as they’ve averaged only 2.33 runs in his 18 starts. Kansas City All-Stars Lorenzo Cain (13-for-37), Salvador Perez (13-for-36, two homers) and Mike Moustakas (10-for-32, two homers) have fared well against Quintana.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Jeremy Guthrie (7-5, 5.36 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Jose Quintana (4-9, 3.69)

Guthrie closed a rocky first half with three straight quality starts, going 2-0 with a 3.26 ERA over that span to lower his season ERA by more than half a run. The 36-year-old beat Tampa Bay in his last turn before the break, holding the Rays to four runs (three earned) over six innings despite four walks. Guthrie is 10-8 with a 3.34 ERA in 26 career meetings (24 starts) versus the White Sox.

Quintana’s trend of tough luck continued in his final two starts before the break, as he gave up five runs over 15 1/3 innings but took the loss in 2-1 and 3-1 defeats. The 26-year-old Colombian has twirled nine consecutive quality starts, but he has only two wins over that span. Quintana is 0-6 with a 4.50 ERA in 14 career starts against the Royals, including a pair of no-decisions in April.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox DH/1B Jose Abreu went 0-for-6 in Friday’s doubleheader, ending his MLB-best 13-game hitting streak.

2. Cain is batting .478 over his past 11 games with seven multi-hit contests in that span.

3. Chicago will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its 2005 World Series title with a pre-game ceremony including ex-manager Ozzie Guillen and former players including Paul Konerko, Jermaine Dye and Frank Thomas.

PREDICTION: White Sox 4, Royals 3