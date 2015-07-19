Preview: Royals at White Sox

Chris Sale is in the midst of one of the most overpowering stretches of pitching in recent history, but the Kansas City Royals have not been baffled by the Chicago White Sox ace. Sale will try to change that Sunday when he takes the mound for the finale of a four-game series against the visiting Royals.

Sale held the Royals to two runs over seven frames April 23, but he managed only two strikeouts — his lowest total of the season. That was before Sale locked into a string of eight straight starts with 10 or more strikeouts, and he has hit double digits in 10 of his last 12 starts. Lorenzo Cain continued his hot hitting Saturday, going 3-for-5 and hitting a go-ahead home run in the 13th inning, and the All-Star is 14-for-40 with a pair of home runs versus Sale. The Royals have taken two of three in the series and lead the season series 6-3.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Danny Duffy (3-4, 4.65 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Chris Sale (8-4, 2.72)

Duffy put together consecutive quality starts to close out an injury-plagued first half. The 26-year-old went into the break on a high note, tossing six scoreless frames against Toronto to earn his first win since April 30. Duffy is 2-1 with a 3.67 ERA in six starts against the White Sox, including a pair of no-decisions in April.

Sale capped his first half with yet another dominant performance, striking out 10 over seven innings of one-run ball to beat the crosstown rival Cubs. The 26-year-old has recorded quality starts in three straight outings and 11 of his last 12. Sale has had some tough luck against the Royals, going 7-8 despite a 2.68 ERA in 25 games (14 starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox DH/1B Jose Abreu is 1-for-11 in the series but is 5-for-10 with a homer versus Duffy.

2. Cain is hitting .490 with 12 extra-base hits and eight multi-hit games over his past 13 contests.

3. Chicago 3B Tyler Saladino went 0-for-3 in his major-league debut but has hit safely in all five games since, including a 2-for-7 performance Saturday.

PREDICTION: White Sox 3, Royals 1