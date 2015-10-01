Preview: Royals at White Sox

The Kansas City Royals clinched the No. 2 seed in the American League and kept alive their hopes of overtaking Toronto for the best record entering the finale of a three-game series at the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. Eric Hosmer’s two-run homer in the top of the 10th inning lifted the Royals to a 5-3 victory Wednesday and assured them of home field for the AL Division Series.

Kansas City is one game behind the Blue Jays with four to play, but Toronto holds the tiebreaker between the teams. Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain’s status is in question for the series finale after he fouled a ball off his right knee Wednesday and had to leave with what was diagnosed as a contusion. White Sox left-hander John Danks will be trying to avoid reaching a pair of milestones - another loss will give him 100 for his career and set a personal high for a season with 15. Danks, however, has dominated the Royals with a 10-2 record and 2.57 ERA in 21 career starts.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Kris Medlen (5-2, 4.30 ERA) vs. White Sox LH John Danks (7-14, 4.53)

Medlen had a string of three consecutive solid starts end with a thud in his last turn, when he was battered by Cleveland for six runs and nine hits in 3 2/3 innings. He permitted two earned runs in his previous three starts, a hot streak that followed an ugly outing against the White Sox in which he was tagged for seven runs and 11 hits in 5 2/3 frames. Medlen is 4-0 with a 1.13 ERA in eight appearances (three starts) on the road.

Danks has allowed three runs or fewer in five straight starts, but he has only one win to show for it in that span - a complete-game victory at Kansas City on Sept. 4 in which he yielded one run and seven hits. The 30-year old Danks was a hard-luck loser in his last outing after giving up two runs and six hits over six innings against the New York Yankees. He has stymied Cain and Alcides Escobar, who are a combined 10-for-56 against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Hosmer is 3-for-8 with a pair of homers in the series, putting him within one blast of matching his career high of 19 set in 2011.

2. White Sox 1B Jose Abreu hit his 30th homer, joining Ryan Braun and Albert Pujols as the only players to belt 30 in each of their first two years.

3. New Royals closer Wade Davis notched his 15th save in 16 chances Wednesday.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Royals 3