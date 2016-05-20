Preview: Royals at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox have come back to the pack in the American League Central, and the Kansas City Royals hope to close the gap further when they visit the Windy City on Friday for the opener of their three-game series. Chicago ace Chris Sale pitched his squad to a 2-1 victory over Houston on Thursday, ending a stretch of four straight losses and six in seven games.

The White Sox’s first slump of the season has seen their division lead shrink to 2 1/2 games over Cleveland and 4 1/2 over the Royals. The defending world champion Royals have yet to find a sustained level of consistency and are just 7-13 on the road as they begin a six-game trip. Kansas City’s Eric Hosmer has been stellar over the first quarter of the season, producing a .327 average and eight home runs. Chicago’s Jose Abreu has hit only six homers thus far after belting 30 or more in each of his first two major-league seasons.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Dillon Gee (0-1, 3.12 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Jose Quintana (5-2, 1.54)

Gee lost to Atlanta in his first start of the season, allowing three runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings on Saturday. He moved into the rotation after Kris Medlen and Chris Young went on the disabled list. Gee never has faced the White Sox, but he saw a lot of Jimmy Rollins (14-for-31, two homers) when they both were in the National League East.

Quintana leads the American League in ERA and has given up two or fewer runs in each of his eight starts. He won four consecutive outings prior to losing to the New York Yankees on Saturday, when he gave up two runs and five hits in seven innings. Quintana is just 1-6 with a 4.27 ERA in 18 career starts against the Royals and has struggled with Salvador Perez (17-for-45, two homers) and Lorenzo Cain (15-for-47, six doubles).

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox CF Adam Eaton is 10-for-25 with a homer and six RBIs during his six-game hitting streak.

2. Kansas City 3B Mike Moustakas (thumb) is on a minor-league rehab stint and could return during the series.

3. Chicago LF Melky Cabrera is mired in a 23-game homerless drought.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Royals 3