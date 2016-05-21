Preview: Royals at White Sox

The Kansas City Royals look to maintain their recent dominance of division rival Chicago when the teams continue a three-game set in the Windy City on Saturday. The Royals have won the last five season series by a 58-35 margin and took the first of 19 encounters in 2016 by a 4-1 margin on Friday night.

That gave Kansas City a remarkable 22-7 record at U.S. Cellular Field since early in the 2013 season and pulled the Royals within 3 1/2 games of the suddenly stumbling White Sox in the American League Central. Five Kansas City pitchers held Chicago to six hits in the opener and the White Sox are averaging 2.8 runs during their current 1-5 stretch. Manager Robin Ventura tried to ignite the offense by moving slugger Jose Abreu to the second spot in the lineup and bumping Todd Frazier and Melky Cabrera up to third and fourth, respectively. The trio combined to go 2-for-11 with a walk and Chicago stranded nine men.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Kansas City, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Danny Duffy (0-0, 2.57 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Miguel Gonzalez (0-0, 5.17)

Duffy will be making his second straight start after 16 relief appearances to begin the year and was limited to 48 pitches in three scoreless innings against Atlanta his last time out. The 27-year-old has allowed one run in 10 innings this month while striking out 15. He is 3-2 with a 3.64 ERA in 11 games (nine starts) in his career against the White Sox.

Gonzalez is appearing at home for the first time this season following three consecutive road starts, the last of which was a bit rocky. He gave up three runs on five hits and five walks in 4 2/3 innings at the New York Yankees on Sunday, fanning only one. Kansas City sluggers Eric Hosmer (1-for-11) and Kendrys Morales (1-for-10) have struggled against Gonzalez but speedster Jarrod Dyson has five hits in six career at-bats versus the righty.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City C Salvador Perez is 8-for-24 with a homer during his six-game hitting streak.

2. White Sox 2B Brett Lawrie is 0-for-15 with nine strikeouts in his last four games.

3. Royals 3B Mike Moustakas (thumb) is expected to be activated from the disabled list on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, White Sox 4