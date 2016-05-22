Preview: Royals at White Sox

The Kansas City Royals hope for another strong pitching performance when they go for a sweep of their three-game set against the host Chicago White Sox on Sunday. Dillon Gee combined with four relievers on a six-hitter in a series-opening 4-1 triumph on Friday while five pitchers teamed up to yield seven hits the following day as Kansas City captured a 2-1 decision.

The Royals look for Yordano Ventura to continue his winning ways in the finale and Lorenzo Cain to keep driving in runs as he has collected 12 RBIs over his last 10 games and one in each of the last four contests. Chicago will attempt to avoid its ninth loss in 11 games overall and fifth in the first six contests of its 10-game homestand. The White Sox have scored three runs or fewer in each of their last four games and went 13 innings without crossing the plate before Dioner Navarro scampered home on a double play in the seventh on Saturday. Tyler Saladino has hit safely in seven of his last eight contests, recording four two-hit performances in that span.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Kansas City, WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Yordano Ventura (4-2, 4.85 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (1-4, 4.73)

Ventura aims for his third straight victory but was not overly impressive in the first two, surrendering seven runs and 13 hits over 11 2/3 innings in triumphs over the New York Yankees and Boston. The 24-year-old Dominican has yielded four or more runs in three of his last four outings after giving up fewer than three in each of his first four turns this season. Ventura is 2-2 with a 4.24 ERA in six career starts against the White Sox but has allowed 10 runs over 15 frames while going 0-1 in three outings at Chicago.

Rodon is 0-3 in his last six starts after settling for a no-decision against Houston on Tuesday, when he gave up three runs - two earned - in six innings. The 23-year-old Floridian’s lone victory this year came on April 13 at Minnesota, where he scattered three hits over six scoreless frames. Rodon, who never has faced Kansas City, has served up two home runs in each of his last two outings and is 0-2 with a 5.68 ERA in four starts at home.

1. Chicago RF Adam Eaton has reached base in 15 consecutive contests.

2. The Royals are 23-7 in their last 30 games at U.S. Cellular Field and 60-35 overall against the White Sox since 2011.

3. Chicago SS Jimmy Rollins is expected to start Sunday after Saladino got the start in the first two games of the series.

PREDICTION: White Sox 4, Royals 3