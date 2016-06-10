Preview: Royals at White Sox

A pair of American League Central rivals mired in ugly tailspins will try to get well at the expense of each other when the Kansas City Royals continue a disastrous 10-game trek on Friday against the Chicago White Sox. Kansas City has lost all seven games on its road trip thus far while Chicago is 7-20 in its last 27 after halting a five-game skid on Thursday.

The Royals have been outscored 42-8 during their slide and set a dubious franchise record by scoring fewer than two runs in each of the last six defeats. “It’s very frustrating because I know we’re all capable of playing a lot better,” center fielder Lorenzo Cain said. “We’re all struggling. We have to find a way to get it going.” Facing the White Sox provides a glimmer of optimism for Kansas City, which has won five of six meetings between the teams this season. Chicago ace Chris Sale, who won his first nine starts of the season, opposes Ian Kennedy in the series opener.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, CSN Plus Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Ian Kennedy (4-4, 3.44 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Chris Sale (9-2, 2.54)

Kennedy had a rare clunker in his last outing at Cleveland on Saturday, surrendering a pair of homers while giving up five runs and eight hits over six innings to fall to 0-2 in his last five starts. He has yielded two runs or fewer in eight of his 11 turns and at least five in the other three. Kennedy continues to be victimized by the long ball, giving up seven homers in his last five starts, and is 3-3 with a 4.65 ERA away from home.

Sale fell to 0-2 over his last three starts after giving up four runs and nine hits while registering a season-low two strikeouts in a 7-4 setback at Detroit on Saturday. The 6-6 southpaw did not factor in the decision at Kansas City in his previous turn despite limiting the Royals to two runs over seven innings. Alcides Escobar (.375) and Cain (.348) each have had success against Sale, who is 7-9 with a 2.82 ERA in 27 career appearances versus the Royals.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago RHP Mat Latos, who has struggled since starting the season 4-0 with a 0.74 ERA, was designated for assignment on Thursday.

2. Royals RHP Yordano Ventura is appealing a nine-game suspension levied by MLB for intentionally throwing at and fighting with Baltimore SS Manny Machado.

3. The White Sox signed 1B Justin Morneau, a former AL MVP who is rehabbing from elbow surgery and is expected to be available in mid-July.

PREDICTION: White Sox 4, Royals 3