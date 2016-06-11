Preview: Royals at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox have a chance to win three straight games for the first time since May 6-9 when they host the skidding Kansas City Royals on Saturday afternoon. Alex Avila swatted two of his team’s four home runs as Chicago handed Kansas City its eighth consective loss and moved past the Royals into second place in the American League Central.

Since returning from a family emergency leave, Chicago’s Melky Cabrera is 8-for-15 with a homer, three doubles and five RBIs over four games. Shortstop Tim Anderson, a first-round draft pick in 2013, recorded a pair of hits in his major-league debut as Chicago ended a nine-game skid against AL Central foes with its 7-5 victory. Kansas City finally got its offense untracked, scoring more runs on Friday than in its previous six games combined as Eric Hosmer belted a pair of homers and drove in three runs. However, the Royals have surrendered 20 homers on their road trip -- 15 by the starting rotation.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Danny Duffy (1-1, 3.35 ERA) vs. White Sox LH José Quintana (5-6, 2.58)

With Chris Young sporting an 0-5 mark with a 9.70 ERA and 13 homers allowed in five road starts, Kansas City opted to skip his turn in favor of Duffy on Saturday. Duffy posted his second straight quality start in a losing effort last time out, giving up two runs over 6 1/3 frames at Baltimore after beating Tampa Bay with six innings of three-run ball in his previous turn. Duffy is 3-2 with a 3.81 ERA in 13 career appearances (11 starts) versus the White Sox.

Quintana is coming off his worst - and shortest - outing, lasting only 4 2/3 innings while allowing season highs in runs (five) and hits (nine) at Detroit to lose his fifth consecutive start. Quintana has registered three quality starts during his winless drought, but Chicago’s offense hasn’t been much of a help with a total of seven runs scored in that span. He allowed four runs in 6 1/3 innings versus the Royals on May 20 to fall to 1-7 with a 4.34 ERA against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox CF Austin Jackson will undergo surgery to repair a meniscus tear and is expected to be sidelined a minimum of six weeks.

2. Royals C Salvador Perez has recorded multiple hits in six of his last 11 games.

3. Chicago designated SS Jimmy Rollins for assignment to make room for Anderson.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Royals 2