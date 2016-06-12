Preview: Royals at White Sox

Each of the Kansas City Royals’ sets against the Chicago White Sox this season have followed a very different script only to end in a similar result - a series victory by the defending world champions. The Royals hope to improve to 7-2 against the White Sox this season and take their third three-game set in as many tries from their American League Central rival when the teams conclude their weekend series in Chicago on Sunday.

Kansas City allowed a total of five runs while taking two of three in Chicago from May 20-22, then swept the White Sox at home a week later by rallying from late deficits of four, six and two, respectively. The Royals, who rank last in the AL in home runs with 53, surprisingly blasted three off Chicago ace Chris Sale in a series-opening loss on Friday, only to add three more to their tally against another difficult left-hander in Jose Quintana in a 4-1 win Saturday to stop a nine-game road skid and eight-game slide overall. The White Sox failed in their third attempt to string together three wins in a row as a result of Saturday’s setback and have dropped 21 of 29 since opening the season by winning 23 of their first 33. During that same dismal stretch, Chicago has lost 10 of its last 11 against divisional opponents after winning nine of their first 12 such contests.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Yordano Ventura (4-4, 5.32 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (2-5, 4.41)

As he awaits the commissioner’s decision on his appeal of a nine-game suspension for throwing at Baltimore’s Manny Machado in Tuesday’s loss to the Orioles, Ventura will attempt to snap a four-game winless streak. The 25-year-old Dominican yielded six runs on seven hits across 4 1/3 innings in the loss and set off a benches-clearing brawl when he drilled the two-time All-Star infielder in the back with a fastball. Ventura is 2-3 with a 4.79 ERA in eight career starts versus the White Sox, including 0-1, 6.23 in two turns this season.

Rodon, whose last start was skipped due to neck and arm discomfort, took the loss at Detroit on June 3 after permitting four runs - including a pair of homers - on seven hits and three walks in six frames. The 23-year-old Miami native has struggled mightily since posting a 1.38 ERA while splitting his first two turns, going 1-4 with a 5.19 ERA in nine outings since. Rodon will go head-to-head with Ventura for the third time in four outings Sunday and has dominated the Royals in his first two career starts against them, going 1-0 with a 2.31 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Each of the last eight home runs hit by the Royals have been solo shots.

2. Chicago 1B Jose Abreu has multiple hits in six of his last eight games - a stretch during which he has increased his batting average from .237 to .260.

3. Kansas City rookie LF Whit Merrifield went 0-for-4 Saturday, snapping his streak of reaching base in 18 straight starts to open his career - a club record.

PREDICTION: White Sox 4, Royals 2