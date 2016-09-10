Preview: Royals at White Sox

The Kansas City Royals made a spirited run to surge back into playoff contention in the American League Central, but the defending World Series champions are sliding backward following that stirring 18-4 surge. Losers of six their last nine, the Royals send struggling Edinson Volquez to the mound in the second of a three-game series at the Chicago White Sox.

Red-hot Kendrys Morales drove in a pair of first-inning runs Friday to give him 18 RBIs in his last 10 games, but the Royals went down meekly the rest of the way in the 7-2 loss to drop four games out of the second wild card. Outfielder Lorenzo Cain was back in the lineup for the first time since Aug. 30 but termed the pain "bad" in his sprained hand. "Every swing, it doesn’t feel good," Cain told reporters. "I don’t know what to say. How’s it look?" Chicago will go for its fourth straight victory behind ex-Royal James Shields, who went 27-17 in two seasons (2013-14) with Kansas City but will try to avoid his 18th loss this season.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Edinson Vólquez (10-10, 5.02 ERA) vs. White Sox RH James Shields (5-17, 6.07)

Volquez has allowed at least four runs in seven of his last eight starts, compiling a 6.36 ERA in that span, yet has managed to avoid a loss in each of his last last six turns. He struggled against the White Sox at home on Aug. 9, giving up four runs on 10 hits over six innings, but came away with a no-decision. Melky Cabrera is 10-for-33 with a homer off Volquez, who is 2-3 with a 3.26 ERA in eight starts versus Chicago.

After a rocky three-start introduction with Chicago following his acquisition from San Diego, Shields ripped off six straight quality starts before devolving into another spiral. The 34-year-old Shields is 0-5 with an ERA of just above 12 over his last seven outings and has surrendered 15 home runs in his last six starts. He has enjoyed success against his Kansas City with a 7-2 record and 3.45 ERA in 10 starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Morales has scored 12 runs during his 11-game hitting streak.

2. White Sox 1B Jose Abreu is 17-for-38 with four homers and 15 RBIs in September.

3. Royals C Salvador Perez has missed two straight games with a bruised right wrist.

PREDICTION: Royals 6, White Sox 5