Preview: Royals at White Sox

The Kansas City Royals have handed Chris Sale more losses than any other opponent and look to continue that success in the finale of a three-game series at the Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon. Sale is 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA in three starts against the Royals this season, but the left-hander is 8-9 lifetime versus Kansas City.

Sale is not getting the results in the win-loss column, but he has pitched at least eight innings in six of his last nine trips to the mound. Not surprisingly, he has been tough to beat at home, owning an 8-3 record and holding opposing hitters to a .219 batting average. Ian Kennedy, who is 4-0 in his last five starts, goes for his 11th win for the Royals, who are four games behind Baltimore for the second wild-card. First baseman Eric Hosmer hit a two-run homer in Saturday's win to reach 90 RBIs for the second time in his career.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Ian Kennedy (10-9, 3.76 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Chris Sale (15-7, 3.07)

Kennedy stretched his unbeaten streak to eight starts despite giving up four runs for the second straight outing in an 11-5 victory at Minnesota on Monday. Prior to the last two starts, the 31-year-old had permitted a total of five runs over six turns, including 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball in a no-decision versus the White Sox on Aug. 10. Justin Morneau is 9-for-25 with three doubles and a triple against Kennedy.

Sale has won only once since the All-Star break and his last three starts have typified some of the tough luck he's had in the second half. Sale is 0-1 over the past three outings despite pitching at least eight innings in each and giving up a combined seven runs while received six runs in support. Hosmer (16-for-42) and Alcides Escobar (22-for-63) are among the Royals who have given Sale problems.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals CF Lorenzo Cain could be shut down for the rest of the season if the pain in his sprained left wrist doesn't subside over the next few games.

2. White Sox 2B Tyler Saladino has hit safely in five games in a row, including three straight three-hit efforts.

3. Royals DH Kendrys Morales has hit safely in 12 consecutive contests.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, White Sox 3