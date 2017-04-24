Preview: Royals at White Sox

Offense has been a major issue - particularly on the road - for the Kansas City Royals, a trend they hope to reverse when they begin a three-game series at the Chicago White Sox on Monday. The Royals dropped four straight at Texas to open their road trip, scoring five total runs in the process and managing five hits in Sunday's 5-2 loss.

The effort left Kansas City with a .187 average away from home, where the club is now 2-8. Fortunately for the Royals, their pitching has been superb and they open this set with Jason Vargas aiming for his fourth win in as many starts to begin the year. The veteran lefty outdueled San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner to lead the Royals to their last victory and he sports a 2.93 ERA on the road since joining Kansas City. Vargas takes aim at a White Sox offense that was shut out in back-to-back games before salvaging a series finale with a 6-2 win over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Jason Vargas (3-0, 0.44 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Miguel Gonzalez (2-0, 2.84)

Vargas, who is making his 200th career start, is 3-0 with a 1.10 ERA since returning from Tommy John surgery last September. He has struggled through nine career outings against the White Sox, winning just once and recording a 6.85 ERA. Melky Cabrera is 6-for-19 with three extra-base hits against the 34-year-old while Geovany Soto is 4-for-10 with a home run.

Gonzalez bounced back nicely from a rocky start two turns ago to dominate the New York Yankees on the road last Tuesday. He limited the Bronx Bombers to a run on four hits in 8 1/3 innings while striking out four, winning his third straight decision dating back to last season. The 32-year-old is 1-5 with a 4.36 ERA in his career against Kansas City.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City has won 27 of its past 37 games at Chicago.

2. Royals C Salvador Perez has missed two straight games with a stiff neck and is day-to-day.

3. White Sox RHP Zach Putnam (elbow) is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, White Sox 3