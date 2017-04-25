Preview: Royals at White Sox

Danny Duffy is pitching like an ace in the early stages of the season and looks to produce his fifth consecutive stellar outing when the Kansas City Royals visit the Chicago White Sox for the middle contest of their three-game series on Tuesday. Duffy has allowed only four runs in four starts and has been one of the American League's top starters since moving into the rotation in the middle of May 2016.

Duffy - who ranks fifth in the AL with a 1.32 ERA - began last season in the bullpen, but the results have backed up Kansas City's decision to permanently keep him in the rotation. He is 14-3 with a 3.24 ERA since the Royals made the decision - including a 10-game winning streak last season - and now is stepping up further to fill the void created by the tragic offseason death of Yordano Ventura. Duffy will be looking to end Kansas City's five-game losing streak as well as stifle a Chicago attack that registered 15 hits and went 7-for-12 with runners in scoring position while steamrolling the Royals 12-1 in Monday's series opener. Matt Davidson went 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs while Tim Anderson (three runs scored) and Leury Garcia (two runs) also had three hits apiece.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Danny Duffy (2-0, 1.32 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Dylan Covey (0-1, 7.84)

Duffy has pitched at least six innings and allowed two runs or fewer in each of his four starts, tying the third-longest such streak to open a season in franchise history. The 28-year-old settled for a no-decision in his last turn despite scattering four hits over 7 1/3 innings against Texas. Duffy is 6-2 with a 3.20 ERA in 16 career appearances (14 starts) against the White Sox but has experienced issues with Jose Abreu (10-for-31, one homer).

Covey is making his third major-league start, with the first one going well before he was shellacked in the second. After holding Minnesota to one run and five hits in 5 1/3 innings in his debut, the 25-year-old gave up eight runs and 10 hits over five frames in a loss to the New York Yankees on Wednesday. Covey served up three homers to the Yankees and opposing batters have a collective .357 average against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. The White Sox were just 5-14 against the Royals last season, making their series-opening romp even more eye-opening.

2. Kansas City managed just two hits in the opener and has scored only six runs during its five-game skid.

3. Chicago RHP Zach Putnam (elbow) was unavailable for the opener and is expected to be sidelined Tuesday as well.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, White Sox 3