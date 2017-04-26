Preview: Royals at White Sox

The Kansas City Royals are struggling to score runs, but they aim to halt a six-game losing streak when they visit the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday for the finale of their three-game series. Kansas City was outscored 22-6 while dropping the first two contests of the set and has produced just 11 runs during its skid.

The Royals scored three times in the ninth inning of Tuesday's 10-5 loss to halt a dubious club-record stretch of eight consecutive games with fewer than three runs. Kansas City ranks last in the majors in runs scored (52) and batting average (.201), and has slipped into the American League Central basement. Chicago has racked up 29 hits and is 14-for-29 with runners in scoring position while scoring in double digits in consecutive games for the first time since May 26-27, 2012. Leury Garcia (6-for-8), Todd Frazier (five RBIs), Avisail Garcia (4-for-9, three runs scored) and Jose Abreu (4-for-9) are among the White Sox hitters performing well in the series.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Kansas City, WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Nathan Karns (0-1, 6.35 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Jose Quintana (0-4, 6.17)

Karns lost to Texas in his last turn as he gave up six runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings. The 29-year-old served up a career-worst four homers while losing for the first time in four appearances (three starts) since being acquired by the Royals. Karns is 0-1 with a 4.96 ERA in three career starts against Chicago and has served up two homers to Avisail Garcia.

Quintana traditionally struggles against the Royals, posting a 1-9 record and 4.39 ERA in 22 career starts. The 28-year-old has lost all four of his turns this year and has dropped five straight decisions dating back to last season, one shy of his career-worst stretch that occurred in 2016. Quintana lost to Cleveland in his last outing, when he gave up three runs and five hits in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals 1B Eric Hosmer, who is batting just .195 with one homer and five RBIs this season, is hitting just .177 with two blasts in 62 career at-bats versus Quintana.

2. Avisail Garcia went 3-for-5 on Tuesday to increase his AL-leading batting average to .380.

3. Chicago placed RHP Zach Putnam (elbow) on the 10-day disabled list and reached down to Triple-A Charlotte to recall RHP Chris Beck, who served up two homers in Kansas City's three-run ninth on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: White Sox 7, Royals 4