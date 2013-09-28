Royals 6, White Sox 1: James Shields struck out 10 in seven solid innings as visiting Kansas City cruised past Chicago.

Billy Butler was 3-for-5 with a two-run double for the Royals, who won their sixth straight game at Chicago. Emilio Bonifacio added a pair of RBI singles and Lorenzo Cain recorded two hits and an RBI as part of a 14-hit attack.

Shields (13-9) limited the woeful White Sox to four hits to pick up career win No. 100. The right-hander is 3-0 with a 1.24 ERA in four starts since giving up 10 runs and 14 hits in 3 2/3 innings versus Detroit on Sept. 6.

Bonifacio walked and Eric Hosmer singled with one out in the first inning before Butler followed with a double to right off White Sox starter Chris Sale. Cain added a run-scoring single later in the first and Alex Gordon and Bonifacio drove in a run apiece in the sixth to make it 6-0.

Sale (11-14) was charged with four runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings after giving up two runs in 24 frames in his first three starts against the Royals this year. Gordon Beckham provided the Chicago offense with a solo shot in the sixth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Royals IF Jamey Carroll recorded his 1,000th career hit with a double in the fourth. ... Kansas City (85-75) has clinched its highest win total since 1989, when it had 92 victories. Chicago (62-98) still has a chance to suffer 100 losses for the first time since 1970. ... The home team is 5-12 in the season series.