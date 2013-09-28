FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Royals 6, White Sox 1
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
Politics
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 28, 2013 / 3:08 AM / 4 years ago

Royals 6, White Sox 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Royals 6, White Sox 1: James Shields struck out 10 in seven solid innings as visiting Kansas City cruised past Chicago.

Billy Butler was 3-for-5 with a two-run double for the Royals, who won their sixth straight game at Chicago. Emilio Bonifacio added a pair of RBI singles and Lorenzo Cain recorded two hits and an RBI as part of a 14-hit attack.

Shields (13-9) limited the woeful White Sox to four hits to pick up career win No. 100. The right-hander is 3-0 with a 1.24 ERA in four starts since giving up 10 runs and 14 hits in 3 2/3 innings versus Detroit on Sept. 6.

Bonifacio walked and Eric Hosmer singled with one out in the first inning before Butler followed with a double to right off White Sox starter Chris Sale. Cain added a run-scoring single later in the first and Alex Gordon and Bonifacio drove in a run apiece in the sixth to make it 6-0.

Sale (11-14) was charged with four runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings after giving up two runs in 24 frames in his first three starts against the Royals this year. Gordon Beckham provided the Chicago offense with a solo shot in the sixth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Royals IF Jamey Carroll recorded his 1,000th career hit with a double in the fourth. ... Kansas City (85-75) has clinched its highest win total since 1989, when it had 92 victories. Chicago (62-98) still has a chance to suffer 100 losses for the first time since 1970. ... The home team is 5-12 in the season series.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.