Royals 7, White Sox 2: Omar Infante went 3-for-5 and scored twice and Jeremy Guthrie won for the first time since April 9 as visiting Kansas City defeated Chicago in the opener of a three-game set.

Billy Butler, Lorenzo Cain and Eric Hosmer drove in two runs apiece for the Royals, who won their fifth consecutive game. Adam Eaton reached base five times on two hits and three walks for the White Sox.

Guthrie (3-6) struck out a season-best nine in 5 2/3 innings and gave up two runs and six hits to snap an 11-start winless streak. Four Kansas City relievers combined for 3 1/3 scoreless innings.

The Royals jumped all over White Sox starter Jose Quintana (3-7) for five runs and six hits in the opening inning. The first five batters reached safely – including run-scoring singles by Hosmer and Butler and an RBI double by Alex Gordon – and Cain smacked a two-run double to left later in the inning.

The White Sox got on the board on Jose Abreu’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first and Hosmer answered with a run-scoring fly to center in the second. Eaton drew a bases-loaded walk in the second and Butler pushed the lead back to five with a run-scoring single to left in the seventh.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hosmer has eight RBIs in the last nine games to raise his season count to 31. … Quintana allowed six runs and eight hits in six innings. … Royals SS Alcides Escobar doubled in the eighth to extend his hitting streak to 11 games and then departed with a cramp in his left leg.