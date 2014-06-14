Royals 9, White Sox 1: Danny Duffy took a shutout into the eighth inning and Mike Moustakas went 3-for-4 with homer and two RBIs as visiting Kansas City knocked off Chicago to win its sixth straight game.

Billy Butler smacked a two-run homer in the ninth inning for the Royals, who have won the first two contests of the series by a 16-3 margin. Butler, Alcides Escobar, Alex Gordon, Eric Hosmer, Omar Infante and Salvador Perez each had two hits as Kansas City racked up 16 overall.

Duffy (4-5) matched his career best with nine strikeouts and gave up five hits and one walk. He was pulled after giving a leadoff single to Adam Eaton in the eighth and Kansas City’s shutout was maintained later in the inning due to a reversal of a call at home before Paul Konerko crushed a leadoff homer in the ninth to tie Andre Dawson for 42nd on the all-time list with 438 homers.

The Royals seized control with a five-run inning for the second straight game as an error by Chicago third baseman Leury Garcia led to three unearned fourth-inning runs off Hector Noesi (2-5), who gave up five runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings. The bases were loaded when Garcia booted Lorenzo Cain’s grounder to account for the first two runs and Moustakas and Infante had RBI singles later in the inning.

Moustakas belted his sixth homer of the season deep into the right-field seats in the eighth to make it a six-run margin. Chicago appeared to get on the board in the bottom of the inning on Dayan Viciedo’s single to right but Royals manager Ned Yost challenged the call at home and Eaton was ruled out.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hosmer stroked a run-scoring double in the ninth to give him nine RBIs over the last 10 games. … Chicago acquired OF Michael Taylor from Oakland for minor-league RHP Jake Sanchez. The White Sox will assign Taylor to Triple-A Charlotte. … Escobar was in the lineup after tweaking a calf muscle on Friday and extended his hitting streak to 12 games.