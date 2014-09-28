White Sox 5, Royals 4: Josh Phegley clubbed a pair of solo homers and rookie Jose Abreu added a two-run shot as host Chicago foiled Kansas City’s bid to move into a tie for first in the American League Central.

On a night when the White Sox honored retiring slugger Paul Konerko, left-hander John Danks (11-11) permitted two runs over seven innings to remain unbeaten (7-0) in 16 career starts against the Royals. Alexei Ramirez had an RBI single for Chicago and Javy Guerra gave up a run in the ninth before nailing down his first save of the season.

Salvador Perez homered while Lorenzo Cain and Mike Moustakas delivered RBI singles for Kansas City, which squandered a chance to both tie Detroit for the division lead and pick up a game on Oakland in the wild-card chase entering the season’s final day. Danny Duffy (9-12) gave up four runs in two-plus innings for the Royals, who lead the Athletics by one game for the top wild card.

The White Sox carried the good vibes over from the pregame ceremony honoring Konerko by jumping on Duffy for three runs in their first at-bat, getting an RBI single from Ramirez before Abreu followed with a two-run blast to center. Phegley went deep for his second straight game in the second to make it 4-0 before Kansas City got a run back in its next at-bat.

Moustakas and Alcides Escobar delivered one-out singles in front of Nori Aoki’s fielder’s choice grounder before Perez cut the deficit in half with a solo blast in the seventh. Phegley’s second homer restored the three-run lead but Kansas City pushed across a run in the eighth on Cain’s RBI single and had two on and none out, but Eric Surkamp induced a double-play grounder and Jake Petricka got Billy Butler to fly out.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Among those included in a video tribute to six-time All-Star Konerko before the game were Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose, Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews and retiring New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter. ... Abreu’s 36th blast eclipsed the franchise rookie record for home runs held by Ron Kittle. ... Cain extended his hitting streak to nine games while Escobar ran his string to eight games in a row.