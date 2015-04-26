White Sox 5, Royals 3

CHICAGO -- Third baseman Conor Gillaspie drove in two runs with a go-ahead single, and the Chicago White Sox rallied for a 5-3 win against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

The White Sox (8-9) scored all five runs in the sixth inning. Chicago won picked up back-to-back wins against the Royals (12-6) after losing the first four games of the season series.

Before Sunday’s regularly scheduled game, the White Sox earned a 3-2 win in a game that had been suspended because of rain two days earlier. Right fielder Avisail Garcia singled home the winning run after the game resumed with the score tied at 2 in the ninth inning.

White Sox left-hander John Danks took the mound about a half-hour later for his fourth start. In six innings, Danks (1-2) allowed three runs and struck out eight for a season high.

Royals right-hander Edinson Volquez (2-2) drew the loss.

White Sox closer David Robertson earned a win and a save on the same day. Robertson was the winning pitcher after he struck out the side in the ninth inning of the suspended game, and he returned several hours later to finish off the second game.

Third baseman Mike Moustakas gave Kansas City a 1-0 lead in the third inning with an opposite-field double. The hit scored second baseman Omar Infante, who doubled down the left-field line for the Royals’ first hit.

Left fielder Alex Gordon increased the Royals’ lead to 3-0 with a two-run blast in the fourth.

The White Sox batted around the order in the sixth to grab a 5-3 lead. Volquez labored after an error by Moustakas, and Chicago capitalized with run-scoring hits by designated hitter Adam LaRoche, Gillaspie and catcher Tyler Flowers.

Both teams showcased highlight-reel plays on defense. Gordon leaped into the stands along the left field line to snare a foul ball in the sixth, and White Sox left fielder Melky Cabrera jumped in front of the fence to rob first baseman Eric Hosmer of extra bases in the eighth.

NOTES: Chicago placed RHP Matt Albers on the 15-day disabled list because of a broken pinky finger on his pitching hand. Albers, 32, is 0-0 with a 1.59 ERA in four appearances. ... Royals RHP Greg Holland was cleared to begin playing catch again as he recovers from a right pectoral strain. Holland went on the disabled April 18. ... The White Sox purchased the contract of RHP Scott Carroll from Triple-A Charlotte to replace Albers on the roster. Carroll, 30, posted a 5-10 record with a 4.80 ERA in 26 games (19 starts) with the White Sox in 2014. ... Royals RHP Edinson Volquez has pitched in all 30 active stadiums in the majors after Sunday’s start at U.S. Cellular Field. ... Chicago designated LHP Erik Surkamp for assignment. Surkamp is 1-0 with a 5.68 ERA in four appearances with Triple-A Charlotte this season.