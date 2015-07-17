Royals 4, White Sox 2 (Game 1)

CHICAGO -- Mike Moustakas and Alex Rios each slammed solo home runs as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 to open a split doubleheader at U.S. Cellular Field on Friday.

The Royals (53-34) improved on their American League-best record with their second straight win and eighth in their last nine.

The White Sox (41-46) dropped their second straight after winning nine of their previous 13.

Royals right-handed starter Chris Young (8-5) scattered two runs on three hits, struck out four and walked four in a five-inning outing.

RIght-hander Greg Holland, the fourth Kansas City reliever, allowed one hit while working the ninth for his 20th save.

White Sox right-hander Jeff Samardzija (6-5) pitched seven innings and gave up four runs on seven hits, struck out three and walked three in his first loss since June 7.

Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar drew a walk to open the game, stole second and scored on center fielder Lorenzo Cain’s one-out double to right.

Chicago catcher Geovany Soto’s leadoff homer to left forced a 1-1 tie third. It was his fifth of the season.

Moustakas restored a one-run lead in the fifth with his line drive homer to left with two out. The full count shot by the Royals third baseman -- his eighth -- came with none on and opened a 2-1 lead.

The advantage was short-lived. White Sox center fielder Adam Eaton forced a 2-2 tie with his seventh homer of the season -- a two-out solo homer to right.

The Royals jumped back ahead with a two-run sixth. First baseman Eric Hosmer doubled to right, took third on designated hitter Kendrys Morales’ base hit and scored when second baseman Omar Infante grounded into a double play.

Rios then made it 4-2 with a two-out bases-empty homer.

NOTES: The Royals finished the season’s first half with 52 wins, the best in the American League and most for the team since 1973 when they had 55 at the All-Star Break. ... Kansas City called up LHP John Lamb from Triple-A Omaha as the 26th man for Friday’s split doubleheader. He is 9-1 with a 2.68 ERA for the Storm Chasers. ... Friday’s first game was a makeup of an April 25 rainout at U.S. Cellular Field. ... The Royals also have upcoming makeups at the Cardinals (July 23) and the Cubs (Sept. 28). ... Kansas City is scheduled to send RHP Jeremy Guthrie (7-5, 5.36 ERA) against Chicago’s Jose Quintana (4-9, 3.69 ERA) in Saturday’s game. ... The White Sox celebrate the 10th anniversary of their 2005 World Series championship with a series of weekend events, including a pre-game salute on Saturday. ... WLS-AM 890 will be the new home for White Sox baseball starting next season. A six-year deal was announced Thursday that also brings Chicago Bulls broadcasts to that station. ... Chicago called up RHP Frankie Montas from Double-A Birmingham as Friday’s 26th player. He is 2-1 with a 2.47 ERA in 15 minor league starts.