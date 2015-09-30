White Sox 4, Royals 2

CHICAGO -- Jeff Samardzija might not throw another pitch for the Chicago White Sox, and he made sure to leave the mound at U.S. Cellular Field on a high note Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals.

Samardzija, who’s expected to become a free agent this offseason, allowed two runs in seven innings during the White Sox’s 4-2 win to start a series against the Royals (90-67).

First baseman Jose Abreu went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and center fielder Adam Eaton went 2-for-4 and hit a two-run homer to lead the White Sox (74-83).

Chicago’s bullpen preserved a slim lead handed over by Samardzija, with three relievers combining to keep the Royals scoreless in the final two innings. Right-hander David Robertson retired the side in order in the ninth for his 33rd save.

Samardzija (11-13), from nearby Valparaiso, Ind., threw strong outings in back-to-back starts, after throwing a complete-game shutout Sept. 21 at the Detroit Tigers in his previous start.

Right-hander Johnny Cueto started for Kansas City and took the loss after allowing all three runs on eight hits in six innings.

Samardzija allowed eight hits, including back-to-back solo homers by Eric Hosmer (2-for-4) and Kendrys Morales (1-for-3) in the sixth, but didn’t walk anybody. He threw 80 of his 111 pitches for strikes and got some defensive help from left fielder Trayce Thompson to escape the seventh without allowing a run.

After a two-out single put speedy shortstop Alcides Escobar on first, Royals second baseman Ben Zobrist hit a line drive to the gap in left center field. Thompson got a good jump and laid out to make a diving catch for the third out, preventing what would’ve been a run-scoring hit to tie the game.

Thompson also scored a key run in the eighth, when he walked and scored from first on a double by shortstop Alexei Ramirez that gave Chicago a two-run cushion.

The White Sox rewarded Samardzija for the scoreless start to his outing by giving him a 3-0 lead after five innings. After scoring a run on a walk and back-to-back singles in the third, Eaton launched his 14th homer of the season in the fifth with a runner on base.

NOTES: Kendrys Morales was Kansas City’s DH on Tuesday. It was his first start since being hit on the right ankle by a pitch Saturday. Morales pinch hit Monday at the Chicago Cubs after missing a game Sunday. ... White Sox manager Robin Ventura said RHP Jeff Samardzija’s start Tuesday night might have been his last one of the season. If so, it could also be the last start with the White Sox for Samardzija, who becomes an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. ... Ventura said there’s a chance that rookie RHPs Erik Johnson and Frankie Montas could start the final two games of the season on Saturday and Sunday against the Detroit Tigers.