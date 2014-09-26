Royals dump White Sox, close in on playoff berth

CHICAGO -- The music was loud and the Kansas City Royals were abuzz inside the visitor’s clubhouse Thursday night at U.S. Cellular Field, but the big celebration has yet to be clinched.

With a 6-3 win against the Chicago White Sox, Kansas City clinched at least a tie for the American League’s second wild-card spot. The Royals aim to lock it up Friday for their first playoff appearance since 1985.

The Royals’ magic number is down to one with three games left, meaning any win by them or loss by the Seattle Mariners in the remaining games will clinch a postseason berth for Kansas City (87-72).

“We expect the Mariners to win,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “We don’t expect the Mariners to lose. We knew we had to come in here and win two ballgames (to clinch a wild card) and maybe more to get home-field advantage. That’s what we’re focused on.”

They took a step in that direction, too. The Oakland Athletics’ loss Thursday to the Texas Rangers moved Kansas City into the AL’s top wild-card spot by one game. The Royals still trail the Detroit Tigers by two games in the AL Central race after the Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night at Comerica Park.

”It feels better knowing that if we win we’re in,“ said Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer, who went 3-for-5 and drove in two runs Thursday, including a game-tying homer in the fifth inning. ”I don’t think anyone’s thinking about a tie right now or a wild-card tie game, but it’s definitely a good feeling knowing if you win you’re in.

“We’re just trying to punch our ticket. It doesn’t matter how we get there. We’re just trying to get there. Once you get there, anything can happen.”

After coughing up an early 1-0 lead and trailing 3-1 to start the fifth, Kansas City clawed its way back with runs in the fifth and sixth to tie it 3-3 against Chicago left-hander Jose Quintana (9-11).

Hosmer’s ninth homer, a solo shot that just got over the fence in right field, pulled the Royals even. Kansas City went ahead with two runs in the eighth, thanks in part to the White Sox failing to complete what looked like an inning-ending double play.

Chicago second baseman Marcus Semien’s relay throw bounced, and first baseman Jose Abreu couldn’t handle it, which allowed Lorenzo Cain (4-for-5, two runs) to score from third to make it 4-3. Pinch runner Terrance Gore stole second and scored when Alex Gordon hit a two-out single off right-handed reliever Jake Petricka, giving the Royals a 5-3 lead.

Right-hander Wade Davis pitched a scoreless eighth to keep the two-run margin intact. After Kansas City added a run in the ninth, right-hander Greg Holland closed it out for his 45th save.

“At that point, I was flushing it,” Yost said of the rally in the eighth. “We were going to Wade with a tie game, and now, all of a sudden, we’re going to Wade with a two-run lead feeling pretty good. I was happy that it worked out like that.”

Right-hander James Shields started for Kansas City and took a no-decision after allowing three runs on five hits in six innings. Two of the runs came off the bat of catcher Josh Phegley, who went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer to lead Chicago (72-87). It was the third consecutive loss for the White Sox.

Quintana, who reached the 200-innings plateau for the second consecutive season, pitched 7 1/3 innings and gave up five runs on 11 hits in his final outing of 2014.

“I‘m happy with that,” he said of his innings total. “I tried in the last season to have good preparation and to be healthy for all of the season. I made all of my starts, and I was happy with that, but I tried to win my last start and get to 10-10 with my record, but I (couldn‘t) do that. But I‘m happy with my outings, and this offseason I will prepare better, and next year I will get better and better.”

NOTES: The Royals did not have an update on INF Christian Colon (fractured right middle finger). Colon, who might be a key player off the bench for Kansas City in the playoffs, flew to Arizona on Wednesday to test out his finger in instructional league games. ... White Sox 1B Paul Konerko didn’t play in the series opener Thursday, but will start the final three games of the season and his career. ... White Sox manager Robin Ventura took exception to Tigers manager Brad Ausmus calling LHP Chris Sale “weak” for hitting Detroit DH Victor Martinez on Wednesday. The Tigers said Sale claimed the plunking was retaliation for having somebody in center field at Comerica Park using binoculars to steal signs. Sale, who denied that after the game, wasn’t at the stadium Thursday to comment, as he was excused by Ventura for personal reasons. Ventura said, “I know Chris is not weak. I know that. I know, if anything, he’s not weak and we don’t do weak things.”