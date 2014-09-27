Royals clinch playoff spot with win over Sox

CHICAGO -- George Brett hung back near the manager’s office inside the visiting clubhouse at U.S. Cellular Field on Friday night and surveyed the scene as the Kansas City Royals doused themselves with champagne and beer.

Brett, who is now Kansas City’s executive vice president of baseball operations, played a key role on the 1985 Royals team that won the World Series. Until the 2014 Royals defeated the Chicago White Sox 3-1 on Friday night, that was the last team to enjoy one of the champagne showers that come with clinching a playoff spot.

A span of 29 years without playoffs was finally broken and Brett looked relieved.

“You can’t blame them,” he said, pointing to the current Royals. “Blame me. Blame somebody else. Don’t blame them. They played their (butts) off. They played their (butts) off and they deserve all the accolades they’re going to get. One thing that I told some of the guys is, ‘it’s a good year. Let’s make it a great year. Let’s not be happy with a good year. Let’s make it a great year.'”

Kansas City (88-72) is also alive in the chase for the American League Central Division title thanks to a loss by the Detroit Tigers on Friday that leaves the Royals one game back with two left to play. They also maintained a one-game lead over the Oakland Athletics for the AL’s top wild card, which would assure Kansas City of hosting the wild-card game Tuesday should they not win the division.

“Where we’re at right now is a good place,” said left-hander Danny Duffy, who will start the third game of this series Saturday. “It’s a very secure spot in the postseason, but there’s more to be had. So, what we’re trying to do is get the most out of these last two (games). We’re going to have some fun tonight. I‘m going to go home to the hotel and be in bed by 11, but there’s more celebrations to be had. We’ve got to keep working toward that.”

It didn’t take them long to start their work Friday night.

The Royals scored three times in the first inning and that’s all the offense they needed. Right-hander Jeremy Guthrie stated and made sure the Royals punched their playoff ticket by throwing another strong outing against the White Sox (72-88).

Guthrie (13-11), who reached the 200-inning plateau in the fifth inning, earned the win by pitching seven scoreless innings, striking out six and scattering four hits.

“We were ready,” Guthrie said. “We came out early, got the three runs and they held up ... team effort.”

Coming into the game, Guthrie was 6-3 with a 2.67 ERA against the White Sox as a Royals pitcher. This was also his 10th quality start in 14 outings for Kansas City against Chicago’s AL franchise.

Right-handed closer Greg Holland pitched the ninth for his 46th save and right-hander Wade Davis took care of the eighth, allowing a run on two hits and striking out three.

“It’s special for them,” said retiring White Sox first baseman Paul Konerko, who went 0-for-4 in his first action of the series. “They are the first team in a long time that has made the playoffs for them, so they should be proud of it. This has kind of been a few years in the making with that group over there. Just congratulations to them.”

Shortstop Alcides Escobar scored the game’s first run just two batters into the game off Chicago right-hander Hector Noesi (8-12), who took the loss. Shortstop Alexei Ramirez went 1-for-4 and led the White Sox by driving in their lone run with a single in the eighth off Davis to follow a lead-off triple by center fielder Adam Eaton.

Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain went 1-for-4, scored a run and extended his hitting streak to eight games, while first baseman Eric Hosmer went 0-for-3 and had his seven-game streak snapped.

“It was great being in that position, knowing if we win we’re in,” Guthrie said. “You tip your cap to (Chicago). It was a special day to compete against Paulie Konerko. I was happy to have that opportunity, as much as he’s meant to these White Sox. We went up against a team that’s given us a run all season long and we were able to pull it out.”

NOTES: White Sox RF Avisail Garcia didn’t start Friday after leaving the game on Thursday against the Royals in the second inning because of stiffness in his lower back. Manager Robin Ventura expects Garcia to get back in the lineup Saturday. “He was pushing to be in there tonight, but I didn’t think it was a good idea,” Ventura said. “He’s shooting for (Saturday).” ... White Sox RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery) said he’s scheduled to start throwing again the week before Thanksgiving and plans to pitch next season. ... Ventura was asked if he’d ever clinched a trip to the playoffs on an opponent’s field as a player. “Yeah, I have,” he said. “It is weird. It’s like a silent movie. There are only a few people cheering for you. It still doesn’t change your emotions.” ... The Royals still had no update on INF Christian Colon (fractured right middle finger), who is supposed to be playing instructional league games in Arizona to test his finger. If he’s healthy enough to play, Colon could factor into the Royals’ plans should they qualify for the postseason.