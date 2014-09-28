Royals rally for moot win over White Sox

CHICAGO -- The Kansas City Royals needed a little help Sunday afternoon to force a tie atop the American League Central and didn’t get it.

The Royals did their part at U.S. Cellular Field, beating the Chicago White Sox 6-4 to win the four-game series, but their victory was rendered moot thanks to the Detroit Tigers’ win against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park.

The Tigers are division champions and Kansas City will host the Oakland Athletics in the American League wild-card game Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium -- the Royals’ first postseason appearance since 1985.

“They’re a good team, but we’ve played them good,” Royals manager said of the Athletics, who needed a victory Sunday at the Texas Rangers to clinch their spot in the wild-card game. “They’ve been tough on us. The two games we lost, we lost to Jon Lester. So, it’s going to be an exciting game. But I think we’re ready to play.”

They were ready to play Sunday too.

Royals third baseman Christian Colon’s two-run double keyed a three-run sixth inning for the Royals, who replaced their entire starting lineup in the fifth, after learning of the Tigers’ win. For the day, Kansas City (89-73) scored two runs in the second for a 2-0 lead, plated three in the sixth to overcome a 4-2 deficit and tacked on one more in the eighth against the White Sox (73-89), who spent the weekend celebrating the retirement of long-time first baseman Paul Konerko.

“He’s always been good about blocking things out because it has just been about the playing,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said of Konerko, who went 0-for-3 in his final game before leaving to a standing ovation in the top of the sixth. “I think this weekend, it caught up to him because it’s more of family (and) friends. There was just more to it than just him going to play and trying to get a hit and helping his team win.”

Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar, playing his 162nd game, went 2-for-3 and extended his hitting streak to nine games to lead the way at the plate. Kansas City right fielder Nori Aoki extended his hitting streak to eight games by going 2-for-3 and center fielder Lorenzo Cain had his season high nine-game streak snapped.

Center fielder Adam Eaton led the White Sox by going 3-for-3 with a run scored on a home run by third baseman Marcus Semien (1-for-4). Right-hander Casey Coleman (2-0) pitched a scoreless fifth to earn the win, right-hander Louis Coleman earned his first save and Chicago right-hander Daniel Webb took the loss.

“We had to come out and win and obviously needed Detroit to lose to make a playoff there; didn’t happen,” Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer said. “I‘m glad we can kind of put the regular season behind us (and will) start this new journey right now. It’s going to be a fun experience. We’ve got to head back home for a playoff game, and there’s a lot of excitement.”

Aside from the playoff implications, Konerko dominated the day’s other big storyline. A day after an emotional pregame ceremony commemorated his storied 18-year career, Konerko got one last day filled with appreciative cheers for his 16 seasons wearing a White Sox uniform.

The attendance was 32,266, with the Chicago Bears playing the Green Bay Packers just a few minutes away at Soldier Field. After a sellout crowd of 38,160 showed up Saturday to celebrate Paul Konerko Day, the two-day total was 70,426 for a team that traditionally struggles to attract big crowds.

That didn’t go unnoticed by Konerko, who took a lap around the field after the game high-fiving with fans and shaking hands.

“I like just the normalcy of the regular season without all that stuff, but I understand it’s the end,” Konerko said. “And I now understand -- I don’t think I would’ve understood this a year ago -- there’s a lot of people out there I’ve impacted over the years here. I see people crying out there. That’s crazy that just because I played a game, I never thought about that stuff. I get ... sometimes it’s not always about what’s comfortable to me. I have to make that happen and go for closure for them, as well. It’s something they don’t teach you in the minor leagues, about this kind of stuff.”

NOTES: Royals RHP James Shields will start the American League wild-card game against Oakland on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium. ... White Sox 1B Jose Abreu (sprained thumb) and SS Alexei Ramirez (hamstring) did not start Sunday. ... Chicago LHP Chris Sale looked like he had the race for the AL’s top ERA sewn up until a recent ruling by Major League Baseball changed a hit to an error from a recent start for Seattle Mariners’ ace RHP Felix Hernandez, thus erasing four earned runs from his stat line. Hernandez started for the Mariners on Sunday and finished the season with a 2.14 ERA, just a tad better than Sale’s 2.17. ... White Sox GM Rick Hahn said his priority this offseason will be bolstering the bullpen via trades or free agency. Hahn said top prospect LHP Carlo Rodon will go into spring training in 2015 with an opportunity to earn a spot in the starting rotation, but might also spend some time in the bullpen first.