Orlando leads Royals over reeling White Sox

CHICAGO -- Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost owes a debt of gratitude to the bottom of his lineup.

“It’s key,” Yost said. “Especially when the middle of the order, the production has been down a little bit. You’ve got to pick up that production somewhere.”

On Friday, No. 9 hitter Paulo Orlando embraced the task. Orlando went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and the Royals pulled away for a 4-1 win over the Chicago White Sox.

Salvador Perez and Alcides Escobar contributed two hits apiece for the Royals. Kansas City (21-20) earned its fourth win in the past five games.

Melky Cabrera finished 2-for-4 with a run scored to lead the White Sox at the plate. Chicago (25-17) has lost five of its past six games and seven of its past nine.

The White Sox left nine runners on base and struck out 10 times. Adam Eaton was ejected on the final play of the game for arguing balls and strikes.

“To beat a competitive team like Kansas City, you’ve got to get those two-out knocks,” Eaton said. “It just seemed like missed opportunities. It’s been kind of the story of this homestand thus far. We’ve got to turn it around, some way, shape or form.”

Right-hander Dillon Gee (1-1) limited the White Sox to one earned run on four hits in five innings. He walked one and struck out five in his second start of the season.

“I was in quite a few jams, but we were able to pitch our way out of it,” Gee said. “I executed some pitches when I needed to, and that’s the difference between a good game and a bad game.”

Right-hander Wade Davis pitched a scoreless ninth inning to record his 10th save.

Left-hander Jose Quintana (5-3) lost his second consecutive start. He allowed four runs on eight hits, both of which were season highs, in 6 1/3 innings. He walked none and struck out five.

After managing one hit in the first five innings against Quintana, the Royals erupted for three runs on five hits in the sixth inning to seize a 3-1 lead.

“He’s really tough,” Yost said of Quintana. “He’s got a 93 mph fastball that he spots on both sides of the plate really well. He has a really good curveball and mixes in his changeup. We found some holes. We just got some pitches that we could handle, and we didn’t miss them.”

Orlando started the scoring with a double to right-center field that drove in Omar Infante. Lorenzo Cain followed with a double down the left-field line to score Orlando. Two batters later, Kendrys Morales pulled a two-out single to left field to drive in Cain.

Kansas City increased its lead to 4-1 in the seventh inning on a run-scoring single by Orlando.

A sterling defensive play by Escobar at shortstop preserved the Royals’ lead in the seventh inning. The White Sox had runners on first and second with one out when Todd Frazier ripped a line drive toward the hole. Escobar speared the ball and tagged Eaton before he could return to second base for an inning-ending double play.

“We see (Escobar) every day,” Yost said. “He’s very athletic. He’s a Gold Glover for a reason.”

Chicago grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second inning after loading the bases with one out. Austin Jackson hit a sacrifice fly to center field to drive in Cabrera, who led off the inning with a single.

White Sox manager Robin Ventura said his players needed to stay patient amid a recent skid.

“You’re going to go through stuff like that,” Ventura said. “As frustrating as it is, we’ll grind through it. We’ve got some guys that have been around. But, yeah, it is a rut.”

NOTES: White Sox 1B Jose Abreu hit in the No. 2 spot in the lineup for the first time this season. Abreu hit third in the lineup for the season’s first 41 games. ... Royals 3B Mike Moustakas rejoined the team Friday and is expected to be activated from the 15-day disabled list before Saturday’s game. Moustakas has been sidelined since May 7 because of a broken bone in his left thumb. ... White Sox SS Jimmy Rollins did not start for the second time in the past five games. Rollins, 37, is hitting .239 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 29 games. ... Royals RHP Kris Medlen participated in light throwing Friday as he recovers from inflammation in his right rotator cuff. Medlen was placed on the disabled list May 12 after posting a 1-3 record with a 7.77 ERA in six starts.