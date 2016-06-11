Four homers power White Sox past reeling Royals

CHICAGO -- Tim Anderson was able to enjoy his major league debut with the Chicago White Sox.

Freshly promoted from Triple-A, the 22-year-old shortstop doubled in his first at-bat and came around to score. He also singled in his third at-bat.

And he was able to savor a White Sox victory. Those haven’t been too plentiful lately.

The White Sox hit a season-high four home runs as they beat the Kansas City Royals 7-5 on Friday night.

“It was awesome. Great to go out and get two hits and help this team to win,” Anderson said.

Alex Avila homered twice and Melky Cabrera and Brett Lawrie added drives. The team was tied for 25th in the majors for home runs entering the game.

Eric Hosmer homered twice for the Royals, who have lost eight straight. The White Sox have won two of their last seven games.

Chicago starter Chris Sale (10-2) gave up five runs -- including three homers -- and a season-worst 11 hits in six-plus innings. He struck out eight and walked one and snapped a three-game winless streak.

Sale became the first American League pitcher to reach 10 victories. David Robertson picked up his 15th save of the season.

“Any time your guys come out and put seven up, you want to do your best to give those guys a win,” Sale said. “It didn’t work out for myself tonight, but we’re in here listening to some music and having a good time.”

Royals starter Ian Kennedy (4-5) allowed seven runs, including a career-worst four home runs, and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings.

“I just couldn’t put away guys,” he said.

The Royals fell to 5-2 against the White Sox this season. Chicago ended a losing streak of nine games to American League Central opponents.

Kansas City’s Salvador Perez hit his eighth home run of the season to cut the deficit to two in the sixth before Avila’s two-run homer extended the White Sox lead to 7-3 in the bottom of the inning. It was the fifth multi-homer game of Avila’s career.

Alcides Escobar had an RBI single and Hosmer added a sacrifice fly in the seventh for the Royals to make it a two-run game.

The Royals scored more than a run in a game for the first time since June 2.

“Tonight was a real positive step,” manager Ned Yost said. “We just have to put the two together, pitching and the offense.”

Hosmer’s first homer was a solo shot with two outs in the first inning. It was the fourth career home run that Sale has allowed to a left-hander and the first since 2012.

Anderson doubled in the third after the White Sox promoted him from Triple-A Charlotte earlier in the day and designated veteran shortstop Jimmy Rollins for assignment. Anderson, a 2013 first-round draft pick, advanced on a groundout and scored on Jose Abreu’s single to tie it.

“I just had to think, ‘Is this really happening?'” Anderson said about receiving an ovation from the crowd of 23,290. “It was a great feeling, and I had fun.”

Anderson provided a spark.

“I think they were really excited for him to get his first hit,” Hosmer said. “They got the momentum on their side after that.”

Cabrera followed with a two-run homer, his fifth home run of the season, for a 3-1 lead.

“The pitch to Melky was a curveball up in the zone. (Kennedy’s other home run) pitches were all down in the zone, just got too much of the plate and with the ball carrying the way it did tonight, they carried out of the ballpark,” Yost said.

Hosmer hit his second homer of the game to lead off the fourth and cut the lead to one. It was the fourth multi-home run game of his career.

“You try to be just early. You try to look out for something out over the plate and try not to do too much,” Hosmer said.

Hosmer is the second player to hit two home runs in a game against Sale. The other was Cleveland’s Ryan Raburn in 2015 at U.S. Cellular Field.

“It comes with the territory with this field in summer and stuff like that,” Sale said about allowing home runs.

Hosmer offered no secrets on hitting Sale.

“He is flat out nasty,” Hosmer said.

NOTES: Anderson hit .304 with four home runs with Charlotte before his promotion. ... Rollins hit .221 in 41 games before he was designated for assignment. He signed as a free agent Feb. 22. ... White Sox OF Austin Jackson went on the 15-day disabled list Friday for a medial meniscus tear in his left knee. He will undergo surgery and is expected to be out at least six weeks. ... OF Jason Coats was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte. ... White Sox RHPs Jake Petricka (hip) and Daniel Webb (Tommy John) are expected to miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery. ... Escobar was out of the leadoff spot Friday for the first time this season. He batted second. ... Kansas City RHP Chris Young was scheduled to pitch Saturday against Chicago. LHP Danny Duffy will get the nod in favor of Young, who likely will start Tuesday against Cleveland. ... Royals hitting coach Dale Sveum was ejected in the seventh inning when Perez struck out on a check swing with two on.