Eight-run inning propels White Sox to rout of Royals

CHICAGO -- If given the chance, Matt Davidson would prefer to play every day for the Chicago White Sox. But for the time being, all Davidson can do is to make the most of each opportunity he is given.

He certainly did on Monday.

Davidson homered and drove in four runs, and Miguel Gonzalez allowed only two hits over eight innings as the White Sox handed the Kansas City Royals their fifth consecutive loss, 12-1.

Davidson, who had a career-high three hits and matched a career high with the four RBIs, capped Chicago's eight-run sixth inning with a two-run single after he drove in a run with a single earlier in the inning.

Tyler Saladino also tripled in a pair of runs before Todd Frazier followed with a two-run double. Tim Anderson, who had three hits, contributed an RBI single in the big inning.

But Davidson, who hadn't been in the lineup since April 18, provided the biggest spark.

"It is fun, but I also know that it doesn't happen like this all the time," Davidson said. "So I'm just trying to take advantage of this opportunity and just be there mentally every day."

Asked what he needs to see to make Davidson an everyday player, White Sox manager Rick Renteria replied, "He doesn't have to do more than he's doing now. He's a part of us, and fortunately for us, every time he gets in there, he does something pretty impactful for us."

The eight-run inning marked the biggest single-inning output by the White Sox since they scored nine runs in the fifth inning of a 19-2 win over the Texas Rangers on July 3, 2012.

Chicago's big rally was more than enough for Gonzalez, who allowed an RBI double to Mike Moustakas in the third inning and a two-out single to Alex Gordon in the seventh. Gonzalez (3-0) gave up one unearned run, struck out five and walked one.

Anthony Swarzak pitched a scoreless ninth to close out the victory.

Gonzalez has allowed only one earned run and six hits over his past 16 1/3 innings. On Monday, he kept the Royals' struggling offense off balance throughout the night. His toughest task may have come in the sixth, when he remained loose by throwing to backup catcher Omar Narvaez while the White Sox were producing their breakout inning.

"We all know it's not easy (to stay focused)," Gonzalez said. "It felt so long, but I try not to do too much. Every time you go out and make pitches. I understand we scored eight runs and that's huge for our team. That says a lot for our hitters and it's always important to stay focused every pitch."

While Chicago piled up the runs, the Royals offensive issues continued. That didn't make life easy for starter Jason Vargas (3-1), who gave up four runs (three earned) on seven hits over five innings. Vargas struck out five.

Vargas struggled to keep the ball down in the strike zone and gave way to reliever Peter Moylan, who gave up five runs and five hits in just one-third of an inning.

Once again, the Royals did little to nothing to turn things around.

With his team in the midst of a skid, Kansas City manager Ned Yost is doing what he can to keep his players' heads from dropping in frustration.

"At the beginning of the day, when they walk through that clubhouse door, they've got energy, they've got life, they're working hard," Yost said. "At the end of the day, of course, they're frustrated. Until we get through it, you don't want them not to get frustrated ... but they're frustrated with it."

NOTES: Royals C Salvador Perez returned to the lineup after missing two games with neck stiffness, which surfaced on Saturday. "He's feeling much better," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "He was very adamant about being able to play today." ... White Sox LHP Carlos Rodon will spend the next couple of days in Chicago before returning to Arizona as his throwing program continues to deal with bursitis in his left biceps. Manager Rick Renteria said Monday that there is still no timetable for Rodon's return. "He is moving forward in a positive direction," Renteria said. ... Chicago RHP Zach Putnam is day-to-day with tenderness in his right elbow. Putnam left Saturday's game with the injury. Putnam said Monday there is no structural damage or anything significant that would keep him from missing extended time. "We're just going to give it time to calm down a little bit," Putnam said.