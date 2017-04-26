White Sox put up double digits vs. Royals again

CHICAGO -- Todd Frazier almost always plays third base for the Chicago White Sox. So on the rare days when he shifts to designated hitter, he doesn't know how to sit still in the dugout.

"I talk the whole time," Frazier said with a grin. "I'm yapping. I'm yelling. Some of the pitchers get annoyed with me, but what are you going to do?"

On Tuesday night, Frazier also made plenty of noise with his bat. He finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs, and the White Sox cruised to a 10-5 win over the Kansas City Royals.

Frazier made his fifth career appearance as a designated hitter and recorded his second multi-hit game of the season.

Leury Garcia and Omar Narvaez drove in two runs apiece as the White Sox bombarded Kansas City for double-digit runs for the second consecutive night.

Chicago (10-9), which beat the Royals 12-1 on Monday, won its third game in a row and has totaled 28 after scoring once in three straight losses.

Brandon Moss and Mike Moustakas homered for the Royals. Kansas City (7-13) lost its sixth consecutive contest and dropped to a season-worst six games below .500.

White Sox left-hander Dan Jennings (2-0) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief to earn the victory. Jennings replaced rookie right-hander Dylan Covey, who gave up two runs in four innings.

Kansas City left-hander Danny Duffy (2-1) allowed six runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. His frustrations showed after he was called for a balk in the second inning, and he barked at home plate umpire Bruce Dreckman on his way off the mound. Catcher Salvador Perez intervened and steered Duffy toward the dugout.

"It was garbage," Duffy said when asked about the balk call after the game. "It was a terrible call. That takes away one of my biggest weapons, which is a slide step.

"Now, it's not sour grapes. I still need to locate, I still need to make pitches, but it was a terrible call."

The White Sox racked up 10-plus runs in back-to-back games for the first time since May 26-27, 2012, against the Cleveland Indians. Not since 2004 had Chicago accomplished the feat against Kansas City.

The outburst followed back-to-back shutouts by the White Sox offense Friday and Saturday.

"That's the game of baseball," Frazier said. "It's nutty. That's the way it goes. You think you've seen it all, and something else happens."

Kansas City opened the scoring in the first inning on a hard-hit single to center field by Perez.

Chicago evened the score at 1 in the second. Leury Garcia drove home Avisail Garcia with a two-out, bases-loaded single, but Royals left fielder Alex Gordon threw out Matt Davidson at the plate.

Gordon put the Kansas City on top 2-1 with a run-scoring single in the third.

Frazier hit a sacrifice fly to deep center field in the bottom of the third as Chicago pulled even again.

The White Sox seized a 3-2 lead in the fourth when Leury Garcia doubled off the wall in left-center field. He scored during the next at-bat as Tim Anderson singled down the right-field line.

Leury Garcia matched a career high with three hits.

"I'm getting more at-bats and more games," Leury Garcia said through an interpreter. "You feel more confident and you feel more relaxed because you know what you have to do. You come to the plate with focus."

Duffy allowed two more runs in the fifth inning before Royals manager Ned Yost yanked him with the Royals' deficit at 6-2. Frazier drilled a run-scoring double and came home on a standup triple by Yolmer Sanchez.

"He just wasn't real sharp," said Yost, who lifted Duffy after 96 pitches. "He started really laboring in the fourth inning. It was one of those nights."

Sloppy defense did not help the Royals' pitchers. A throwing error by third baseman Moustakas opened the door for a two-run single by Narvaez in the seventh inning to make it 8-2.

Chicago added a pair of runs in the ninth on back-to-back doubles by Frazier and Avisail Garcia.

NOTES: Royals 3B Mike Moustakas started in the leadoff spot for the first time in his 707-game career. The 28-year-old extended his hit streak to 11 games with a double and a home run. "He's been swinging well," Royals manager Ned Yost said before the game. "It's that simple." ... The White Sox placed RHP Zach Putnam on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Sunday, because of right elbow inflammation. Putnam is 0-0 with a 1.04 ERA in seven appearances. To fill Putnam's spot on the roster, the White Sox promoted RHP Chris Beck from Triple-A Charlotte. ... Royals OF Jorge Soler clubbed his second home run during a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha. The 25-year-old has been on the disabled list since the start of the season because of a left oblique strain.