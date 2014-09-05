Preview: Royals at Yankees

The New York Yankees continue to keep themselves in the wild-card race thanks to some dramatic wins. The Kansas City Royals, who visit the Yankees for the start of a three-game series on Friday, are in first place in September and trying to hold off Detroit in the American League Central. New York looked as if it was falling off the pace with three straight setbacks but pulled off back-to-back wins to gain some momentum.

The Yankees are four games behind the Tigers for the second wild-card spot thanks to a tying home run by Mark Teixeira in the ninth inning and a walk-off blast by Chase Headley two batters later on Thursday. The Royals, who are a game up on Detroit, rarely allow teams to battle back in that fashion because of a bullpen that features Greg Holland, Wade Davis and Kelvin Herrera all enjoying ERAs of 1.60 or lower. Kansas City’s staff allowed a total of five runs in a three-game sweep of Texas this week and is beginning a six-game road trip that will take it to Detroit after finishing up with New York.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH James Shields (12-7, 3.38 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Michael Pineda (3-3, 2.09)

Shields, who has allowed three or fewer runs in seven of his last eight starts, held Cleveland to one run on five hits in seven innings on Saturday. The lone blemish in that stretch came against New York on Aug. 25, when the 32-year-old was lit up for six runs on 10 hits in 6 2/3 frames of a home loss. Shields, who beat the Yankees on June 8, has had limited success against them in his career as he owns a 9-16 record and 4.33 ERA in 30 starts.

Pineda has yet to allow more than two runs in a start after holding Toronto to two runs on seven hits in six innings on Saturday. The 25-year-old absorbed the loss in that outing and is just 1-1 in four turns since returning from the disabled list due to poor run support. The only time Pineda got sufficient backing came against Shields and the Royals in their Aug. 25 meeting, when he yielded a run and five hits over 6 1/3 frames to pick up the win.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka (elbow) is set to continue his rehab with a bullpen session on Saturday.

2. Ten of Kansas City LF Alex Gordon’s 19 home runs have given the team the lead.

3. New York OF Martin Prado (hamstring) has missed the last two games and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Yankees 3