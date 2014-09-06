Preview: Royals at Yankees

The Kansas City Royals haven’t reached the postseason since 1985, but are showing no signs of wilting under the pressure of a tight playoff race. “A lot of these guys haven’t been here before,” Royals ace James Shields said after pitching a masterpiece in Friday’s series opener at the New York Yankees. “Hopefully we can enjoy the moment, embrace it, and have fun with it.” Kansas City is 17 games over .500 for the first time since 1989 entering Saturday’s game at Yankee Stadium.

While the Royals hold a two-game lead over Detroit atop the American League Central, New York is 4 1/2 games behind Seattle for the AL’s second wild card. Following a pulsating victory over Boston on Thursday night that featured tying and walk-off homers in the ninth inning, the Yankees were held to three hits in Friday’s 1-0 loss. “It’s frustrating to lose by one run,“ New York manager Joe Girardi said. “We never got anything going.”

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Danny Duffy (8-11, 2.42 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Brandon McCarthy (8-14, 4.19)

Duffy has turned in back-to-back strong performances but settled for a pair of no-decisions despite giving up one earned run over 6 2/3 innings in each start. Duffy is only 3-3 over his last 10 outings despite holding the opposition to one earned run or less eight times - a span in which the Royals failed to score more than three runs on seven occasions. Derek Jeter is 4-for-9 against Duffy, who is 1-1 with an 8.36 ERA in three starts against New York.

McCarthy had been a savior of sorts since he was acquired in a trade with Arizona, winning five of his first seven decisions, but he came back to earth in dropping his last two turns. McCarthy could not hold a three-run lead at Toronto on Sunday, serving up three homers and taking the loss after he was charged with four runs in six innings. He also struggled in his previous start, getting tagged for five runs in 6 1/3 innings at Detroit.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals closer Greg Holland, tied for the AL lead with 42 saves, was unavailable Friday due to triceps tightness.

2. Yankees CF Jacoby Ellsbury and DH-OF Carlos Beltran are in 1-for-15 and 2-for-21 ruts, respectively.

3. Royals C Salvador Perez is 10-for-24 during a six-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Royals 3