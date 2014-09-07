Preview: Royals at Yankees

The New York Yankees are inching toward must-win mode as they try to stay close in the playoff race but they figure to have a huge emotional edge in Sunday’s finale of a three-game series against the visiting Kansas City Royals. The Yankees will hold pregame ceremonies to honor retiring captain and future Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, who has led New York to five World Series championships in his storied career. The Yankees enter the day trailing Seattle by 4 1/2 games for the second wild card.

Jeter said he will try to keep his thoughts off the ceremony until he’s en route to Yankee Stadium on Sunday. “I don’t know anything. I haven’t been told. I don’t even know what time I have to be here tomorrow,” Jeter said. “I‘m looking forward to it. I‘m looking forward to something that I assume would be pretty special.” Kansas City will have to overcome what figures to be an emotional cauldron to at least maintain its two-game lead atop the AL Central Division.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Yordano Ventura (11-9, 3.38 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Shane Greene (4-2, 3.88)

Ventura returned to the rotation after missing one turn, limiting Texas to three runs (two earned) over 6 1/3 innings to win his second straight start - both against the Rangers. He has allowed three runs or fewer and pitched at least six innings in seven straight starts, going 4-1 in that span. Ventura continues to struggle with his control, issuing four free passes last time out to give him 17 walks over his last 25 innings.

Greene’s six-start unbeaten streak came to a crashing halt when he was pounded for six runs over 2 2/3 innings in a 9-4 loss to Boston. Greene was 2-0 over his previous four starts, permitting a total of seven runs while striking out 30 and walking seven in 26 innings. He has been susceptible to the long ball of late, giving up four in his last three turns, and takes a 1-2 record and 5.40 ERA at Yankee Stadium into Sunday’s start.

WALK-OFFS

1. Jeter needs one double to tie Rogers Hornsby (541) for 32nd place on the all-time list.

2. Royals RHP Greg Holland (triceps) has not been available the past two games but said he hopes to be ready for the series finale.

3. Yankees 2B Martin Prado has multiple hits in eight of his last 12 games.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Royals 3