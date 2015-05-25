Preview: Royals at Yankees

The New York Yankees attempt to snap their six-game losing streak as they make a quick turnaround and host the Kansas City Royals on Monday afternoon in the opener of their three-game series. New York’s skid, which began with a 6-0 loss in Kansas City on May 17, was extended Sunday night as it suffered a 5-2 defeat against visiting Texas - its 10th setback in 11 games.

It was a moral victory of sorts for the Yankees, who surrendered 25 runs over the first two contests of the three-game set with the Rangers. Kansas City had its five-game winning streak come to an end Sunday as it dropped a 6-1 decision to St. Louis. Salvador Perez drove in the lone run with a single for the Royals, who finished 6-2 on their eight-game homestand. Kansas City began its string at Kauffman Stadium by outscoring New York 19-6 while winning two of their three contests.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Kansas City, YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Jeremy Guthrie (4-2, 4.75 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Nathan Eovaldi (3-1, 4.73)

Guthrie is coming off his best outing of the season, a performance against Cincinnati on Wednesday in which he scattered five hits over six scoreless innings en route to his third straight victory. The 36-year-old has allowed a total of four runs during his winning streak after yielding at least that amount in four of his first five starts this season. Guthrie has not fared well versus New York in his career, going 5-10 with a 4.92 ERA in 19 games (17 starts).

Eovaldi matched his shortest start of the year on Tuesday, when he escaped with a no-decision after surrendering five runs over 4 1/3 innings at Washington. The 25-year-old recorded only 13 outs against the New York Mets on April 26 but also avoided a loss despite yielding four runs and seven hits. Eovaldi, who has been tagged for 10 runs and 21 hits over 15 1/3 frames in three home starts this season, never has faced Kansas City.

WALK-OFFS

1. Eovaldi has allowed at least six hits in each of his eight starts this year.

2. Royals 3B Mike Moustakas, who exited Saturday’s game after being hit in the left clavicle with a grounder, was in the lineup Sunday and went 1-for-4.

3. Yankees OF Carlos Beltran, who is riding a 13-game hitting streak, was kept out of the lineup Sunday due to flu-like symptoms.

PREDICTION: Royals 6, Yankees 3