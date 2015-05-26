Preview: Royals at Yankees

The New York Yankees have won two of their last 12 games, and both of those wins have come against the Kansas City Royals. The Yankees will try to follow up their Memorial Day rout when they host the Royals in the second of a three-game series on Tuesday.

New York pounded Kansas City starter Jeremy Guthrie for 11 runs in one-plus innings in Monday’s series opener, hitting more home runs off the veteran right-hander (four) than Guthrie managed outs (three) before being lifted. The Yankees went on to earn a 14-1 victory, snapping a six-game slide and ensuring the team would stay above .500 (23-22) for at least another day. The Royals, who took two of three from New York at home last weekend, have dropped two in a row while being outscored 20-2. Kansas City will need some length out of Jason Vargas on Tuesday after asking the bullpen to supply seven innings on Monday.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Jason Vargas (3-1, 5.26 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Adam Warren (2-3, 4.26)

Vargas will be activated from the disabled list to take the place of another ailing lefty in Danny Duffy, who went on the 15-day DL with left biceps tendinitis on Monday. Vargas overcame a left flexor tendon strain in his elbow and is hoping to pick up where he left off after winning both of his last two starts while holding Cleveland to a total of four runs and five hits in 11 innings. The 32-year-old struggles against the Yankees, building up an 0-4 record with a 6.75 ERA in eight career games – seven starts.

Warren was a victim of New York’s lack of offense in his last two starts, taking back-to-back losses while getting a total of four runs of support. The 27-year-old held Washington to two earned runs over 6 1/3 innings on Wednesday but surrendered a pair of home runs. Warren is making his first start against Kansas City but limited the Royals to one run and three hits in 6 2/3 innings over three relief appearances in the past.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals LHP Brandon Finnegan, who was recalled on Monday to take Duffy’s roster spot, likely will be shipped back to Triple-A Omaha to make room on the active roster for Vargas.

2. Yankees rookie CF Slade Heathcott hit his first major-league home run on Monday and is 5-for-12 over the last three games.

3. New York C Brian McCann has seven RBIs in his last four games.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Yankees 3