Preview: Royals at Yankees

The New York Yankees attempt to bounce back from a disappointing offensive performance when they begin a four-game series against the visiting Kansas City Royals on Monday. New York managed only three hits on Sunday and was one out away from being blanked for the second time in four days before Brett Gardner launched a solo homer in the 5-1 setback against Boston.

The Yankees hope to have Jacoby Ellsbury back in the lineup soon as the center fielder missed the last two contests against his former team with a hip injury. Kansas City is continuing its seven-game road trip after dropping two of three in Cleveland over the weekend. The reigning World Series champion Royals have lost four straight series since winning two of three against Baltimore from April 22-24, going 3-9 in that stretch. Eric Hosmer has been one of the bright spots for the club as he enters Monday with a seven-game hitting streak and has been held without a hit just once in 26 contests since April 9.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Chris Young (1-4, 5.76 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Ivan Nova (1-1, 5.14)

Young lasted only 4 2/3 innings against Washington on Tuesday and did not factor in the decision after allowing two runs and five hits. The 36-year-old native of Dallas has worked six frames just once in six starts this season and continues to struggle on the road, losing all three outings while posting an 8.36 ERA this campaign after going six turns away from home without a victory last year following a triumph at Boston on Aug. 23. Young is 3-2 with a 4.62 ERA in seven career starts against New York.

Nova will be making his first start of the season in place of CC Sabathia, who is sidelined with a groin injury. The 29-year-old Dominican has made six relief appearances in 2016, allowing eight runs over 14 innings while earning the first save of his career. Nova has been reached for 16 runs - 12 earned - over 16 1/3 frames in three career starts against Kansas City but has posted a 2-1 record.

WALK-OFFS

1. Monday’s series opener could mark the Yankees debut of LHP Aroldis Chapman, whose 30-game suspension for violating the league’s domestic violence policy has expired.

2. Hosmer has performed well against Nova in his career, going 4-for-9 with two doubles and a home run.

3. New York 3B Chase Headley is hitting .163 after an 0-for-3 effort on Sunday and has not seen his average rise above .200 yet this season.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Royals 4