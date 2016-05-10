Preview: Royals at Yankees

The New York Yankees flexed their muscle in order to ignite their sputtering offense while the reigning world-champion Kansas City Royals continue to spiral out of control. After belting five solo homers in the opener, New York vies its fourth win in five contests on Tuesday as it continues a four-game series versus visiting Kansas City.

Carlos Beltran broke out of a 1-for-14 slump with two blasts in Monday’s 6-3 triumph, but the 39-year-old is just 3-for-12 (.250) versus Tuesday starter Kris Medlen. Brett Gardner has homered in back-to-back contests for the Yankees, who still have work to do to escape the cellar of the American League East. The reeling Royals (15-16), however, have dipped below .500 after suffering their 10th loss in 13 contests while falling to 1-3 on their seven-game road trip. Eric Hosmer has homered in back-to-back games and has collected eight RBIs and six runs scored during his eight-game hitting streak.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Kansas City, YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Kris Medlen (1-3, 6.85 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (1-0, 2.29)

Medlen saw his losing streak reach three games in horrific fashion on Wednesday as he yielded a season-high nine runs and six hits in two-plus innings of a 13-2 rout by Washington. The 30-year-old only walked one batter in the outing but has issued 17 free passes in 22 1/3 innings. Medlen hasn’t been one for long starts this season, working more than 5 1/3 frames on just one occasion.

Tanaka deserved a better fate on Thursday after scattering five hits and striking out seven over eight scoreless innings in a no-decision versus Baltimore. The 27-year-old native of Japan has yet to surrender more two earned runs in an outing this season and has only been taken deep twice in 2016. Kendrys Morales is the lone member of the Royals’ current roster to face him, going 0-for-3.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York 1B Mark Teixeira is 4-for-37 (.108) in his last 11 contests.

2. Kansas City LF Alex Gordon is riding a six-game hitting streak.

3. Yankees CF Aaron Hicks has recorded a hit in four of his last five contests after mustering just two in his previous 18.

PREDICTION: Yankees 2, Royals 1