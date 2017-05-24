Preview: Royals at Yankees

The Kansas City Royals own the worst record in the American League but they managed to beat the New York Yankees at their own game with a late power show to even their four-game series at one victory apiece. Kansas City is 2-3 at the midway point of its 10-game road trip entering Wednesday night's matchup against the AL East-leading Yankees.

The Royals pounded out four home runs -- all coming over the final three innings -- and have 13 blasts on in the first five games of their trek, including four from rookie Jorge Bonifacio, who has gone deep in both games at Yankee Stadium. Jason Hammel, who is having a rough time in his return to the American League after spending the past 2 1/2 seasons with the Chicago Cubs, will face New York for the second time in a week after getting rocked by the Yankees in Kansas City. He'll be opposed by right-hander Luis Severino, who is winless over since April 26. Chris Carter has gone deep in back-to-back games for New York, which is 5-8 since its 21-9 start to the season.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Kansas City, YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Jason Hammel (1-5, 6.20 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Luis Severino (2-2, 3.64)

Severino went five innings last time out, allowing one run on five hits while striking out seven in a no-decision at Tampa Bay -- the third straight road start he's given up one run or less. He lasted only 2 1/3 innings in his previous turn versus Houston, permitting three runs on six hits in another no-decision. Severino's ERA at home (5.09) is more than double his road mark (2.25).

Hammel was victimized by the long ball in his last outing, giving up a three-run homer to the Yankees' Aaron Judge and a two-run blast to Carter in his six-inning stint. He was knocked around in his previous turn at Tampa Bay at well, giving up seven runs (six earned) on 13 hits over seven innings. New York's Starlin Castro is 5-for-9 against Hammel, a former teammate with the Cubs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals 3B Mike Moustakas has three homers and 10 RBIs over the past seven games.

2. Yankees OF Aaron Hicks hit his eighth homer Tuesday, matching his total from 123 games in 2016.

3. Royals C Salvador Perez is 8-for-21 during a five-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Royals 3