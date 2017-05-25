Preview: Royals at Yankees

Masahiro Tanaka had won five consecutive starts and was looking every bit like the ace the New York Yankees envisioned, but his momentum has been stalled by a pair of brutal outings. The Japanese right-hander attempts to regain his form when the Yankees conclude a four-game series against the visiting Kansas City Royals on Thursday afternoon.

Tanaka not only lost his last two starts, but he is giving up an alarming number of home runs, yielding seven long balls in only 4 2/3 innings. New York has won three of four despite scoring a combined 12 runs as Luis Severino became the team's first starter to pitch at least seven innings in 14 games in Wednesday's 3-0 victory. Kansas City, which owns the worst record in the American League, managed only four hits and has been shut out five times, the most in the majors. The Royals, who are 7-16 on the road, will send Miguel Almonte to the mound against Tanaka in his major league debut.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Kansas City, YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Miguel Almonte (NR) vs. Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (5-3, 6.56 ERA)

With the Royals placing Nathan Karns on the 10-day disabled list, manager Ned Yost is opting to go with Almonte instead of bringing back ex-Yankee Ian Kennedy on short rest. The 24-year-old Dominican made seven appearances (six starts) at Double-A Northwest Arkansas this season and posted a 1-0 record and 2.17 ERA. He struck out 35 batters and walked only six over 29 innings.

Tanaka lasted only three innings at Tampa Bay on Saturday, permitting six runs on nine hits, including three homers. That followed a wretched outing at home versus Houston, when he was pounded for a career-worst eight runs and surrendered four homers in only 1 2/3 innings. He has been taken deep four times in a pair of no-decisions against Kansas City, including twice by Lorenzo Cain.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees CF Jacoby Ellsbury suffered a concussion and neck sprain after slamming into the wall and was placed on the seven-day disabled list.

2. Royals 2B Whit Merrifield is riding a career-high 10-game hitting streak.

3. Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman will see a doctor Friday with the hopes of being cleared to begin a throwing program the next day.

PREDICTION: Yankees 7, Royals 3