Royals 2, Yankees 0: Yordano Ventura pitched six solid innings as Kansas City spoiled Derek Jeter Day at Yankee Stadium.

Eric Hosmer contributed an RBI single while Josh Willingham singled and scored for the Royals, who maintained their two-game lead over Detroit in the American League Central with their fifth victory in six contests. Ventura (12-9) yielded three hits and four walks in his eighth consecutive quality start.

Jeter, who is retiring after the season - his 20th, recorded a single and a walk as New York fell five games behind Seattle for the American League’s second wild card. Rookie Shane Greene (4-3) dropped to 1-3 in four starts at Yankee Stadium after allowing two unearned runs, five hits and three walks in five innings.

The Royals took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Greene’s throwing error on Norichika Aoki’s infield hit allowed Willingham to score. Kansas City moved in front 2-0 in the fourth after Alex Gordon reached when right fielder Carlos Beltran dropped his pop fly, stole second and scored on Hosmer’s single to right.

Kansas City threatened in the eighth with runners at first and third with two out before Shawn Kelley retired Willingham on a deep flyout. Aaron Crow and Kelvin Herrera each pitched a scoreless inning before Wade Davis celebrated his 29th birthday by working around a lead-off single by Beltran to earn his second save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Royals closer Greg Holland (42 saves) was not available for the third straight game because of a triceps injury as Davis extended his scoreless innings streak to 29 2/3 innings - a span of 31 outings since June 25. ... Jeter, who is sixth on the all-time hits list with 3,450, was honored in a pre-game ceremony which included guests Michael Jordan and Cal Ripken, and former teammate Mariano Rivera. ... Ventura, who has faced every AL team this season, is 5-1 with a 2.50 ERA in his last eight turns.