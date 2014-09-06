Shields shuts down Yankees in Royals’ win

NEW YORK -- When he was with the Tampa Bay Rays, James Shields was given the nickname of “Big Game” James.

With the Kansas City Royals trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 1985, that moniker seemed as appropriate as ever.

Shields lived up to the billing on Friday by coming within two outs of a complete game, and longtime friend Wade Davis closed out a 1-0 Royals victory over the New York Yankees with two strikeouts and the tying run in scoring position.

”This was a night when he was on, dead 100 percent on,“ Royals manager Ned Yost said. ”Everything that he threw he was throwing for strikes. He was changing speeds. He was sharp as a tack.

Shields helped Kansas City to its 30th win in 41 games since July 22 by allowing three hits and virtually nothing that could be described as hard hit. He retired the first 11 hitters, and through eight innings Shields gave up only a two-out double to left fielder Brett Gardner in the fourth and a two-out single to third baseman Chase Headley in the fifth.

The third hit was a line-drive single by Yankees’ captain Derek Jeter with one out in the ninth. That ended a stretch of 11 in a row retired and also ended Shields’ night.

“Any time you face this team, it’s always going to be a grind, especially in this atmosphere,” Shields said. “To come out hot like that and save our bullpen was nice.”

Instead of getting his 23rd career complete game, Shields watched Davis come on for the save as Greg Holland was unavailable with a triceps injury not considered serious. Davis, who spent time with Shields in Tampa Bay’s rotation, fell behind Gardner and allowed a stolen base to pinch runner Antoan Richardson.

Davis ensured Shields’ best outing of the year would not get wasted when he struck out Gardner and then fanned designated hitter Carlos Beltran looking.

“Wade did a great job of coming in there in the ninth inning as he has all season long,” Shields said. “With the guys that we have in the back end of our bullpen, I’ll hand the ball off to those guys all day every day. They’ve been great all season long.”

That gave the Royals their 11th shutout and moved them a season-high 17 games over .500 (78-61).

“This is the fun part of this game and hopefully these guys enjoy the moment,” Shields said. “A lot of these guys haven’t been here before. A lot of these guys were here last year and hopefully we can enjoy the moment.”

Before the dramatics of the ninth, Shields dominated the Yankees with his changeup and by getting first-pitch strikes. Twelve of his 25 outs were on that pitch, and he threw first-pitch strikes to 20 hitters.

Four of his six strikeouts were on changeups, including three to first baseman Mark Teixeira. He also retired catcher Brian McCann on three changeups, getting a ground out and two fly balls.

“The first couple of innings, I was pounding the zone with my fastball and locating really well,” Shields said. “Throughout the game, my off-speed pitches (command) was as good as I’ve had all season long and I was trying to be aggressive.”

The worst pitch Shields made was a 0-2 curveball to Gardner with two outs in the sixth. The pitch wound up going to deep right field, but right fielder Lorenzo Cain made the catch at the warning track.

“I turned 60 two weeks ago and I can’t really remember as well as I used to. but I think that is by far the best game he has thrown all year,” Yost said. “He was surgical with his stuff. He had everything going, his changeup; his curveball. He was spotting his fastball and he commanded the pitch count tremendously.”

Added first baseman Eric Hosmer: “He’s fun to work behind. He’s a competitor out there and the days he’s going, he’s feeding off energy for everybody out there and he picked us up tonight.”

Shields and the Royals got the only run they needed by capitalizing on a defensive miscue and being aggressive.

They scored after shortstop Alcides Escobar capped an 11-pitch at-bat against Michael Pineda (3-4) by reaching second on an error when his ground ball deflected off Headley’s glove and into left field. Escobar then easily came home on a line drive single by right fielder Nori Aoki.

“I see the ball hit the third baseman’s glove, I‘m going to second base and right away (I‘m running with two outs),” Escobar said.

New York beat Shields on Aug. 25 in a makeup game but had four base runners and were shutout for the seventh time Friday.

“Well, he pitched well,” Beltran said. “He pitched way differently than the Shields that we faced in Kansas City.”

The Yankees also wasted a strong start from Pineda, who allowed an unearned run and three hits in seven innings. He became the second Yankee starter in the last decade to get a loss despite not allowing an earned run.

NOTES: New York IF/OF Martin Prado missed his third straight game with a mild left hamstring strain, though he said he could pinch hit. Prado tested the hamstring with some running and batting practice with the hope of returning Saturday. ... RHP David Phelps (right elbow inflammation) threw a 35-pitch bullpen session and will pitch in a simulated game Sunday. ... OF/DH Josh Willingham missed his sixth straight game with a sore back. Before getting injured, Willingham had one hit in his previous 11 at-bats. He is 12-for-45 (.267) with two home runs and six RBIs since being acquired from Minnesota. ... Kansas City manager Ned Yost was asked about being in New York when the Yankees honor Derek Jeter on Sunday and said: “I‘m glad we’re here for it. It’s special.”