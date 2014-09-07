McCarthy, Prado lead Yankees over Royals

NEW YORK -- Two months ago, Brandon McCarthy and Martin Prado were toiling for a team at the bottom of the National League West.

Now they’re trying to will the New York Yankees to a playoff appearance following a one-year absence.

McCarthy pitched effectively into the seventh inning and second baseman Prado had three hits in his return to the lineup leading the Yankees to a 6-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday afternoon.

McCarthy was acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 6, going from a team with a 37-53 record to a team hovering over .500. Twenty-five days later just before the non-waiver trade deadline, Prado went from playing on an Arizona team with a 47-61 mark to a team with a 55-52 record.

“It’s nice just to contribute,” McCarthy said. “I spent the first half of the season being a hindrance on an organization, and that’s something that doesn’t sit well. So to come somewhere where there’s a playoff race going on, and you’re a positive influence on something that’s helping the team win, that’s really all you can ask for.”

Added Prado: “I‘m so thankful to be here and thankful that I‘m getting this opportunity. You always (have to be) playing for one team but I think at the same time there’s 29 teams watching you play. So there’s always going to be one team that will appreciate the job and work ethic. So I‘m so thankful that the Yankees picked me up.”

While the Yankees haven’t exactly dominated since their arrivals, they remained in contention, entering the day four games four games behind the Seattle Mariners for the second wild-card spot.

McCarthy and Prado have played significant roles in keeping the Yankees alive and continued that again. McCarthy allowed two runs and six hits over 6 2/3 innings as he rebounded from losses at Detroit and Toronto.

McCarthy also pitched on a day when Prado helped the Yankees score more than five runs for the 51st time and get at least 10 hits for the 47th time. Prado had missed the previous three games with a mild left hamstring strain and was advised by the Yankees to play it smart when running.

Prado wound up having to do a lot of running as he had a pair of doubles, a single and scored two runs. It was his third three-hit game as a Yankee and upped his average to .403 (27-for-67) over his last 17 games since Aug. 16.

“Someone who’s just a very reliable hitter like that,” McCarthy said of Prado. “The biggest compliment you can give him is he’s a pain in the (butt).”

“It’s fun just playing with this group of guys and knowing everybody is on the same page and everybody wants to do the same thing,” Prado said. “It’s so fun that you want to go out there and play every day.”

That gave McCarthy a margin of error to work with but he did not bend, especially in the middle innings when he had runners in scoring position.

In the fourth, first baseman Eric Hosmer just missed a home run and doubled off the left field wall. McCarthy stranded him by retiring designated hitter Josh Willingham on a fly out and striking out right fielder Carlos Peguero.

An inning later, shortstop Alcides Escobar was on third following a double and error by left fielder Zelous Wheeler. McCarthy escaped by striking out center fielder Lorenzo Cain and retiring second baseman Omar Infante on a fly ball.

“He kind of reminds me of a Doug Fister -- very tall and lanky, a lot of movement on his pitches, movement in his windup, every pitch moves,” Kansas City left fielder Alex Gordon said of McCarthy. “I faced a lot of Doug Fister and he is pretty good, that is what he looked like.”

By the time McCarthy escaped trouble, he had a 4-1 lead.

Prado gave New York a 1-0 lead when he scored on first baseman Mark Teixeira’s single in the first. After Gordon tied it with a single in the third, the Yankees took a 3-1 lead on center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury’s triple and designated hitter Derek Jeter’s sacrifice fly before third baseman Chase Headley scored on an errant pickoff throw to third by catcher Salvador Perez.

Those runs came off Liam Hendriks (1-1), who was pressed into action after left-hander Danny Duffy exited after one pitch. Duffy threw a fastball to Ellsbury and was lifted due to left shoulder soreness that will require an MRI and for him to miss at least one start.

“I go out in the pen and took a little longer to loosen up today than it normally has,” Duffy said. “At this point in the season everyone has something going on. But I go out there and I sat for five minutes before I got back out to the mound, and it just tightened up for whatever reason it felt like I had a vice grip on my shoulder”

Duffy, who had Tommy John surgery two years ago, said he had a better feeling this time and that he expected to pitch again this season.

“I do not have words for it because I have been down this road before with my elbow,” Duffy said. “So it (stinks) to have to answer these questions but I know I have to so basically it is painful but I have a good feeling about it”

Hendriks allowed four runs (three earned) and seven hits in four innings. Casey Coleman gave up two runs in the fifth, allowing an RBI double to right fielder Carlos Beltran and a pinch-hit single to Ichiro Suzuki.

Even with the loss of Duffy, the Royals lost for the 12th time in their last 42 games and remained two games ahead of the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central.

NOTES: New York LF Brett Gardner was held out of the game due to a stomach injury that he had earlier this season and the Yankees did not know if he would play Sunday. ... Kansas City OF/DH Josh Willingham ended a six-game absence due to a back injury. ... Kansas City closer RHP Greg Holland was unavailable due to triceps tightness. Team officials believe don’t believe Holland’s condition is serious. ... New York RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right elbow inflammation) threw a 34-pitch bullpen session without any pain. ... The Yankees recalled C Austin Romine from Triple-A Scranton Wilkes Barre since C Francisco Cervelli has been dealing with severe headaches.